Trying to figure out the fate of the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer has been quite daunting. One minute, the project has been canned. The next, it has been put on hold.

But now the air has been cleared as to the Wagoneer project. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed this week at Detroit Auto Show that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would use a body-on-frame chassis that will underpin the next-generation Ram 1500, not the unibody platform that we have been hearing for the past couple of years. Jeep CEO Mike Manley told Car and Driver that the Grand Wagoneer would use a stretched version.

“It’s a place we’ve been, we walked away from it, now we’re going to be strong again,” said Manley, referring to the previous Grand Wagoneer.

The two models will be built at a retooled Warren Truck Assembly plant, home to the current Ram 1500. Marchionne said the models would arrive by 2020.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Car and Driver