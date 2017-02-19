  • Sign in to follow this  
    Jeep Wrangler Pickup Pushed Back To 2019

    By William Maley

      • Expecting a Wrangler pickup by 2018? We have some bad news.

    One vehicle that we are currently excited to see is the new Jeep Wrangler pickup. We last heard production of this model would begin in 2018 at FCA's assembly plant in Toledo, OH. But production has been pushed back.

    Speaking with The Detroit News, Jeep head Mike Manley revealed the production of the Wrangler pickup has been pushed back till late 2019. No reason was given for this pushback. As we reported back in December, production of the Wrangler pickup would begin sometime after March 2018 - the month that production of the current Wrangler is expected to end.

    The Detroit News also says a name hasn't been chosen for the upcoming Wrangler pickup. If we may make a suggestion, Gladiator or Scrambler.

    Source: The Detroit News

    Stew

    Well, I wasn't expecting it until 2020 anyway.  Of all the vehicles they have, the Wrangler family is one they must simply get perfect. 

    dfelt

    Nothing New Here, FCA is dying and I doubt will come up with the cash to bring out new models as they waste billions on their stupid Italian brands.

    ccap41
    3 hours ago, Stew said:

    Well, I wasn't expecting it until 2020 anyway.  Of all the vehicles they have, the Wrangler family is one they must simply get perfect. 

    So you just thought they were full of shet when they said march 2018?

    Scout
    23 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So you just thought they were full of shet when they said march 2018?

    Well, yea.  They have been teasing various concepts for how many (I think about 17) years now.   I'll believe it when it's on dealer lots. 

