Jeep Wrangler Pickup Pushed Back To 2019

One vehicle that we are currently excited to see is the new Jeep Wrangler pickup. We last heard production of this model would begin in 2018 at FCA's assembly plant in Toledo, OH. But production has been pushed back.

Speaking with The Detroit News, Jeep head Mike Manley revealed the production of the Wrangler pickup has been pushed back till late 2019. No reason was given for this pushback. As we reported back in December, production of the Wrangler pickup would begin sometime after March 2018 - the month that production of the current Wrangler is expected to end.

The Detroit News also says a name hasn't been chosen for the upcoming Wrangler pickup. If we may make a suggestion, Gladiator or Scrambler.

Source: The Detroit News