After more than a decade of production, the last Jeep JK Wrangler is expected to roll off the assembly line on April 7th. Automotive News obtained a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) filed by supplier Hyundai Mobis North America to the State of Ohio. The line where the JK is built at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Toledo, Ohio plant will be shut down for extensive retooling to make way for the Wrangler pickup. Production is expected to begin next April.

FCA retooled part of the Toledo plant last year to make way for the JL Wrangler. Production of this model began back in November.

We still don't many details about the Wrangler pickup aside from it looking like the new Wrangler with a pickup bed. Rumor has it that the pickup will have a slightly altered frame from the standard Wrangler and possibly have the Scrambler nameplate.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)