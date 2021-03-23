Kie EV6 Revealed ahead of the World's Premiere for their first BEV!

Kia Corporation revealed ahead of their planned world premiere the EV6. This is Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) influenced by an all new Design philosophy, embracing Kia's shifting focus to global electrification.

Kia announced that the EV6 was their first BEV to embrace the following:

'Opposites United' is Kia's design philosophy for the Future vehicles

Philosophy formed of five pillars: Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity

EV6 exterior design characterized by High-tech details

Modern and spacious interior design made possible by Kia's first dedicated EV platform (E-GMP)

The EV6 strikes strong in the companies new Opposites United taking inspiration from nature and humanity. The visual identity evoking positive forces with natural energy and contracting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes. This distinctive crossover inspired BEV is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrification.

Welcome to the Future of Kia

Power to Progress is the tag that Kia has for the EV6 as this is a global collaborative effort between Namyang Korea, Frankfurt Germany and Irvine California USA design studios.

Quote:

At the front, characteristic daytime running lights display a sleek, modern appearance. They form part of the car’s ‘Digital Tiger Face’, a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ for the electrified era. The design of the lamps also includes a ‘sequential’ dynamic light pattern. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car, accentuating its high-tech image. Part of the optimization of air flow from the front, the air is channeled through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics.

The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design aesthetic, which is modern, sleek and aerodynamic. This contrasts with sharp lines and high-tech details to create a sense of tension in the design. A swept-back windshield provides dynamism and purpose, while bold rear haunches add volume. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, visually elongating the profile of the car.

The interior design is to profile an innovative use of space, creating a unique spatial and driving experience.

QUOTE:

One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a seamless high-tech curved high-definition audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen. The simple form language of the wide curved screen and the slim dashboard give the space an open feel. Extending from the steering wheel across to the center of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment and navigation above the center console. The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered and soothing driving experience.

Underneath the AVN screen, passengers control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings by using haptic ‘buttons’, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car, creating a sense of space and openness for the front-seat passengers.

The seats are slim, lightweight and contemporary, and clad in modern, visually interesting and robust fabrics created using recycled plastics, which create yet greater openness in the cabin.

To quote Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center for Kia Karim Habib:

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the center of what we do and influencing every decision that we make,” added Karim Habib.

17208_Source_of_inspiration_Opposites_united.mp4

Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6 (kiamedia.com)