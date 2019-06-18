Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lexus GX 460 Gets a Face..... Lift?

      ...take that BMW and your big grilles...

    The Lexus GX 460 is one of those vehicles that just keeps on being sold in spite of being rather old. For 2020, the GX 460 gets a face lift, a new safety system, and an available all-new off-road package.

    Starting off with the styling, Lexus added a giant spindle grille to the front, apparently borrowed from the larger LX.  Lexus also added Lexus Safety System+ as a standard feature across the lineup.  This addition means that now all Lexus vehicles have standard active safety equipment.  The Safety System+ on the GX 460 consists of Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

    The new available off-road package offers multi-terrain monitor, panoramic view monitor, transmission cooler, fuel tank protector, crawl control, and multi-terrain select. The suspension is Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System that helps level out the vehicle in different load conditions to keep all four wheels on the ground.  On-road smoothness is helped by the Adaptive Variable Suspension that uses electronically controlled shocks that can be selected to Normal, Sport, or Comfort modes depending on the driver's mood. 

    The standard and only engine remains the same, a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower 329 lb-ft of torque. 

    The updated 2020 Lexus GX 460 arrives at dealerships this fall. 

    2020_Lexus_GXG_0076_23261BEFB359BF3F8F22B2C31B73B3949AA55722_low.jpg

    2020_Lexus_GXG_0055_486D926FED0A5EE6BC165A4C64E1C288F381554B_low.jpg

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source and Image: Lexus Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    ykX

    Man, it gets uglier and uglier.  I wish we would get European version of Land Cruiser Prado face, looks so much prettier.2019-toyota-lc-prado-main-1547126137.jpg

    surreal1272

    The GX is a complete waste of an SUV. How they can butcher the 4 Runner and convert it to this monstrosity is beyond me. Just hideous. 

    Paolino

    My parents who never comment about cars ever, have often said, "Lexus needs to stop this huge ugly grille thing they're doing."  As a matter of fact, I don't know a single person who likes them.  Yet they sell.

    surreal1272
    24 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    My parents who never comment about cars ever, have often said, "Lexus needs to stop this huge ugly grille thing they're doing."  As a matter of fact, I don't know a single person who likes them.  Yet they sell.

    Only the LC500 gives that grill a proper look IMO. The rest of them should be taken out back and beaten with a shovel. 

    smk4565

    It is embarrassing how old this vehicle is.  A 4.6 liter V8 making 301 hp?  What is it a 1995 Northstar?  That is 30 year old numbers.  Even in 2007 a 301 hp V8 was dated.  For reference there have been 2 full redesigns of the GLE since this went on sale.

    surreal1272
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It is embarrassing how old this vehicle is.  A 4.6 liter V8 making 301 hp?  What is it a 1995 Northstar?  That is 30 year old numbers.  Even in 2007 a 301 hp V8 was dated.  For reference there have been 2 full redesigns of the GLE since this went on sale.

    Maybe they are going the Mercedes route (G Wagon) and waiting ten more years before they finally update it properly. It worked for them. It could work for Lexus. 

    ccap41
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     Even in 2007 a 301 hp V8 was dated.

    No, it wasn't. 

    2007 F150 w/ 5.4 made 305hp/365tq

    2007 Silverado w/ 6.0 made 322-360hp(depending what you bought)/373-382tq.

    2007 Ram made 345hp/375tq

    These were all the biggest baddest versions at the time. 

    Yeah, the Merc 5.5L was 380ish but I don't think 301 would be considered dated in 2007. 

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't mind the engine so much.  I'd rather a 301hp V8 that is buuuuuuter smooth than a turbo V6 that I have to wait for the lag before I get my power

    surreal1272
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't mind the engine so much.  I'd rather a 301hp V8 that is buuuuuuter smooth than a turbo V6 that I have to wait for the lag before I get my power

    Very true. It may be dated but it is damn near bullet proof. At least it also has those proven 4 Runner bones. Personally I’d take a 4 Runner over the GX but I guess if one wants a little more luxury, you couldn’t beat the reliability of the GX. 

    ykX

    I actually tried to convince my wife to consider used or CPO GX460 , there are a lot of them off lease with low miles.  Was hoping to take it from her after she drives it about 8 years.  But it drives like a truck, and she didn't like it.

    surreal1272
    Just now, ykX said:

    I actually tried to convince my wife to consider used or CPO GX460 , there are a lot of them off lease with low miles.  Was hoping to take it from her after she drives it about 8 years.  But it drives like a truck, and she didn't like it.

    The extra luxury does not cover those old school truck bones unfortunately. Not a bad thing if you don’t mind that kind of ride but it’s definitely not for everyone. It’s taller than the 4 Runner stance also does not help. It’s why is just go with a 4 Runner and call it a day. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I actually tried to convince my wife to consider used or CPO GX460 , there are a lot of them off lease with low miles.  Was hoping to take it from her after she drives it about 8 years.  But it drives like a truck, and she didn't like it.

    What does she drive now?

    ykX
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What does she drive now?

    2011 MDX.  Probably will get another CPO 2018 MDX sometime this year, she test drove it and liked it.  It does drive nice, I have to say.

    dfelt
    46 minutes ago, ykX said:

    2011 MDX.  Probably will get another CPO 2018 MDX sometime this year, she test drove it and liked it.  It does drive nice, I have to say.

    Nice rides, just tight on space for tall peeps like me. Glad she likes it. That is an important marriage win. :) 

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Maybe they are going the Mercedes route (G Wagon) and waiting ten more years before they finally update it properly. It worked for them. It could work for Lexus. 

    Mercedes changed engines and transmission over the years, and of course interior switchgear to whatever was used in other models.

    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't mind the engine so much.  I'd rather a 301hp V8 that is buuuuuuter smooth than a turbo V6 that I have to wait for the lag before I get my power

    For Lexus money why don't they give you a 450 hp V8 that is butter smooth?

    Over in the GLE they have a 488 hp V8 with electric assist and the X5 has a 521 hp V8.  Lexus is literally 220 hp behind BMW and the BMW gets better gas mileage.  

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't worry about 0 to 60 or raw horsepower that much. As long as the power is smooth, instant, and "sufficient", the rest of the experience matters more. 

    surreal1272
    39 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Mercedes changed engines and transmission over the years, and of course interior switchgear to whatever was used in other models.

    For Lexus money why don't they give you a 450 hp V8 that is butter smooth?

    Over in the GLE they have a 488 hp V8 with electric assist and the X5 has a 521 hp V8.  Lexus is literally 220 hp behind BMW and the BMW gets better gas mileage.  

    On an SUV that costs more than double the GX (and that’s the cheapest G Wagon). Upping the engine and switch gear is the least they can do. 

     

    And while HP numbers are low vs those two Germans, it’ll spend far less time in the shop down the road too. 500 HP on an SUV is just a waste anyway, especially in this country. 

     

    Oh and that GLE needs 66 more HP to get the same 0-60 time as the GX (and that’s with a hybrid 367 HP engine and three more gears). Color me unimpressed. The base is the anemic 255HP for about the same price as the GX. Again, unimpressed. 

    smk4565
    54 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    On an SUV that costs more than double the GX (and that’s the cheapest G Wagon). Upping the engine and switch gear is the least they can do. 

     

    And while HP numbers are low vs those two Germans, it’ll spend far less time in the shop down the road too. 500 HP on an SUV is just a waste anyway, especially in this country. 

     

    Oh and that GLE needs 66 more HP to get the same 0-60 time as the GX (and that’s with a hybrid 367 HP engine and three more gears). Color me unimpressed. The base is the anemic 255HP for about the same price as the GX. Again, unimpressed. 

    So if the Escalade used the 345 hp V8 from 2007 model in the 2020 model that would be okay?  This Lexus V8 was introduced in 2006 for the 2007 model year.  Imagine a C8 Corvette with the same 400 hp engine as a C6.  That is what Lexus is doing here, it is a joke.  The whole Lexus brand is hideous looking, Toyota switchgear filled, underpowered, uninspired, underwhelming product.

    surreal1272
    35 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So if the Escalade used the 345 hp V8 from 2007 model in the 2020 model that would be okay?  This Lexus V8 was introduced in 2006 for the 2007 model year.  Imagine a C8 Corvette with the same 400 hp engine as a C6.  That is what Lexus is doing here, it is a joke.  The whole Lexus brand is hideous looking, Toyota switchgear filled, underpowered, uninspired, underwhelming product.

    You are trying to move the bar while ignoring the actual evidence. We are not talking about Cadillac and it is just unrelated to even bring up the Vette. We are talking about SUVs, not sports cars. and I’ve already said that it would be nice if it had more power but as Drew pointed out, it isn’t everything plus it is damn near bulletproof compared to the Germans. Your average SUV/CUV buyer is more concerned about ride and comfort first, reliability a strong second, and power falls back to third and the GX is more than enough for most. Sports cars are a whole other matter. That’s a fact that’s not even debatable. 

     

    Hell, the 4Runner has been using the same motor for that long yet sells better than any Mercedes SUV out there, which pretty much proves my point. What works against the GX is the horror show looks. 

    smk4565

    Old isn't reliable, it is just old.

    2018 sales

    Lexus GX:  26,724

    Merc GLE: 46,010

    BMW X5:  45,013

    Audi Q7: 37,417

    The buyers aren't flocking to that GX, and I can't believe they actually even sold 26k of them.

    surreal1272
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Old isn't reliable, it is just old.

    2018 sales

    Lexus GX:  26,724

    Merc GLE: 46,010

    BMW X5:  45,013

    Audi Q7: 37,417

    The buyers aren't flocking to that GX, and I can't believe they actually even sold 26k of them.

    “Old isn’t reliable” yet you would have never said that in regards to the G Wagon which was far older than anything from Toyota or Lexus.

     

    In the case of the two I’ve mentioned, it certainly is though and you clearly do not pay attention to every reliability study and article that backs this up. I also was not debating sales but since you’ve brought it up the GLE is only up 3,900 units for the year (so far) on the GX (12,900 vs. 9,000 roughly). The GLE is down 33% for the year while the old GX aid down just 5%. Guess by your logic, people aren’t flocking to the GLE this year. Your sales argument isn’t even that solid but like I said, the lack of GX sales has more do with its ugly looks than its powertrain.

     

    Cadillac has used the 6.2L for years now yet it still spanks the Germans, for the record. 

    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Old isn't reliable, it is just old.

    2018 sales

    Lexus GX:  26,724

    Merc GLE: 46,010

    BMW X5:  45,013

    Audi Q7: 37,417

    The buyers aren't flocking to that GX, and I can't believe they actually even sold 26k of them.

    Yup, just like the G-Wagon was OLD!

    surreal1272
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Yup, just like the G-Wagon was OLD!

    LMAO! Exactly my point but he won’t dare use that same argument against the “best or nothing”. The difference is the old GX and 4 Runner have far more reliability cred than that Benz ever will. 

    smk4565
    3 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    “Old isn’t reliable” yet you would have never said that in regards to the G Wagon which was far older than anything from Toyota or Lexus.

     

    In the case of the two I’ve mentioned, it certainly is though and you clearly do not pay attention to every reliability study and article that backs this up. I also was not debating sales but since you’ve brought it up the GLE is only up 3,000 units for the year (so far) on the GX (12,000 vs. 9,000 roughly). The GLE is down 33% for the year while the old GX aid down just 9%. Guess by your logic, people aren’t flocking to the GLE this year. Your sales argument isn’t even that solid but like I said, the lack of GX sales has more do with its ugly looks than its powertrain.

     

    Cadillac has used the 6.2L for years now yet it still spanks the Germans, for the record. 

    The G-wagen wasn't reliable because it was old, it was reliable because Mercedes engineered to take a beating and had them hand built, and it always had the current V8.

    A lot of that GLE is model changeover.  With the 3-row GLE on sale now that will turn course this year.

    That Cadillac V8 is old too, not Lexus old, at least GM updates their small block V8s with some frequency.  And it doesn't spank the Germans as the X7 has 521 hp, the GLS has 488 + an electric motor and the Escalade has 420 hp. 

     And I imagine BMW is going to do an X7 M and and X8 M, because Mercedes has a GLS63 and a GLS73 on the way.  And then Bentley will have to answer because their 600 hp Bentayga will look lame vs a GLS73 or a Ferrari Purosangue.   

