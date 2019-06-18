Lexus GX 460 Gets a Face..... Lift?

The Lexus GX 460 is one of those vehicles that just keeps on being sold in spite of being rather old. For 2020, the GX 460 gets a face lift, a new safety system, and an available all-new off-road package.

Starting off with the styling, Lexus added a giant spindle grille to the front, apparently borrowed from the larger LX. Lexus also added Lexus Safety System+ as a standard feature across the lineup. This addition means that now all Lexus vehicles have standard active safety equipment. The Safety System+ on the GX 460 consists of Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

The new available off-road package offers multi-terrain monitor, panoramic view monitor, transmission cooler, fuel tank protector, crawl control, and multi-terrain select. The suspension is Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System that helps level out the vehicle in different load conditions to keep all four wheels on the ground. On-road smoothness is helped by the Adaptive Variable Suspension that uses electronically controlled shocks that can be selected to Normal, Sport, or Comfort modes depending on the driver's mood.

The standard and only engine remains the same, a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower 329 lb-ft of torque.

The updated 2020 Lexus GX 460 arrives at dealerships this fall.