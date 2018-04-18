Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Lexus Reveals 2019 ES Before its Official Debut

      That's quite different

    Next week at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, Lexus will be debuting the 2019 ES sedan. This is a big deal for Lexus as this will be the first ES model that will be sold worldwide.

    Lexus has dropped both a teaser video and a photo showing off most of the ES' exterior. It shares a lot of design cues with the flagship LS with a wider version of the spindle grille, aggressive bumper, and narrower headlights. The side profile looks similar to the current ES.

    It's expected that the 2019 ES will be underpinned by the TGNA modular platform. 

    We'll have more details next week.

    Source: Lexus

     


    dfelt

    Nice looking, but still not a Fan of the Predator Mouth Grill.

    They can call it a Spindle all they want, but clearly they watched the Predator movies!

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The predator grille looks better on cars that were styled with it IMO, like the LC.   Others, like the old blocky GX and LX, just look silly w/ it...

    smk4565

    Not a fan of that grill still.  Looking like the LS is good since you could sort of confuse the 2 and think this car costs more than it does.  But to me it is still a Toyota Avalon with an ugly grille.  I guess it would stand out which is a plus, compared to the forgettable styling of early 2000s Lexuses.

    balthazar

    ^ I agree. Same thing happens where people think the S-class (coupe) costs $30K because it wears the same nose as the CLA.

