Lexus Reveals 2019 ES Before its Official Debut

Next week at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, Lexus will be debuting the 2019 ES sedan. This is a big deal for Lexus as this will be the first ES model that will be sold worldwide.

Lexus has dropped both a teaser video and a photo showing off most of the ES' exterior. It shares a lot of design cues with the flagship LS with a wider version of the spindle grille, aggressive bumper, and narrower headlights. The side profile looks similar to the current ES.

It's expected that the 2019 ES will be underpinned by the TGNA modular platform.

We'll have more details next week.

Source: Lexus