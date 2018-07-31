Jump to content

    2019 Lincoln MKZ Drops Black Label, Adds More Safety

      Plus, CoPilot 360 is standard on all models

    Unlike the Ford Fusion which will end production in 2020, the fate of the Lincoln MKZ is very unclear. Will it go away? Will it become something else? What we do know is that MKZ will be kicking around for a couple more years.

    CarsDirect has gone through the order guide for the 2019 MKZ and pulled out some interesting tidbits. The first is the removal of the Black Label trim. Aside from exclusive interior appointments, Black Label also gave owners "membership privileges" such as 4-year maintenance plan, and getting special access to events and restaurants. This is likely an effort to reduce complexity of the MKZ lineup - now comprised of MKZ (base), Reserve I, and Reserve II.

    If you desire the 3.0L biturbo V6, you'll need to jump up to the top-line Reserve II. Previously, you could order this engine on mid-level models. Depending on whether you opt for front or all-wheel drive, the V6 produces either 350 or 400 horsepower. 

    Like many Ford models, the 2019 MKZ will get the Co-Pilot360 suite of active driver assists as standard. This includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop & go capability, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

    Pricing will now range from $36,990 for the base model and climb to $51,740 for the Reserve II with AWD.

    Source: CarsDirect


    dfelt

    🤔 Are they wanting to be a Luxury auto brand or not?

    Makes no sense to drop the Black label from a version of their auto's if they are trying to be an exclusive luxury auto company.

    Imagine the loyal Lincoln buyer.

    Buyer 1 - Hey I see you have a brand new 2019 MKZ, is that a Black label like my 2018?

    Buyer 2 - Um, no it is their top of the line 2019 MKZ Reserve II. What do you get with the black label? They did not have it available when I bought?

    Buyer 1 - My Black Label gives me "membership privileges" such as 4-year maintenance plan, and getting special access to events and restaurants.

    Buyer 2 - O'h that would be nice. How much did you pay for yours?

    Buyer 1 - I paid X amount for a Black label Reserve II, How about you.

    Buyer 2 - Ummmmm, I also paid X amount but I did not get any of those features.

    ...............

    Now that I wrote this up, I double checked pricing and I see that prices are $3,000 higher for the top end line without the black label features. WOW, did Lincoln screw the pooch on this one.

    https://www.nadaguides.com/Cars/2018/Lincoln/MKZ/Black-Label-AWD/Pricing

    So a 2018 fully loaded Black Label MKZ AWD is $47,812

    So a 2019 fully loaded Reserve II MKZ AWD is $51,740

    This so does not make sense to me. 😕

    smk4565

    My guess is the take rate on Black Label Lincolns is really low, like less than 5% so they don't want all these trim levels.  And I imagine Lincoln doesn't want to have to provide extra privileges because that just costs money year to year that they have to pay.  

    And look at the interior of the MKZ, $51,000 for that thing is criminal, plus the Fusion underpinnings.  I think even at $10,000 off sticker, there are better choices on the market than the MKZ, which is why after 2020 there won't be an MKZ.

    Suaviloquent

    Black Label was just plain overpriced on the MkZ and yet at the same time the car badly needs that interior to even be competitive.

    Now half of those buyer perks every Lincoln owner gets - and that’s again just a move to be competitive in this segment. 

     

     

     

     

    daves87rs
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    My guess is the take rate on Black Label Lincolns is really low, like less than 5% so they don't want all these trim levels.  And I imagine Lincoln doesn't want to have to provide extra privileges because that just costs money year to year that they have to pay.  

    And look at the interior of the MKZ, $51,000 for that thing is criminal, plus the Fusion underpinnings.  I think even at $10,000 off sticker, there are better choices on the market than the MKZ, which is why after 2020 there won't be an MKZ.

    Oh, I'm sure will be quite the rebates on it....

    Granted, I like the way it drives....

