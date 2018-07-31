2019 Lincoln MKZ Drops Black Label, Adds More Safety

Unlike the Ford Fusion which will end production in 2020, the fate of the Lincoln MKZ is very unclear. Will it go away? Will it become something else? What we do know is that MKZ will be kicking around for a couple more years.

CarsDirect has gone through the order guide for the 2019 MKZ and pulled out some interesting tidbits. The first is the removal of the Black Label trim. Aside from exclusive interior appointments, Black Label also gave owners "membership privileges" such as 4-year maintenance plan, and getting special access to events and restaurants. This is likely an effort to reduce complexity of the MKZ lineup - now comprised of MKZ (base), Reserve I, and Reserve II.

If you desire the 3.0L biturbo V6, you'll need to jump up to the top-line Reserve II. Previously, you could order this engine on mid-level models. Depending on whether you opt for front or all-wheel drive, the V6 produces either 350 or 400 horsepower.

Like many Ford models, the 2019 MKZ will get the Co-Pilot360 suite of active driver assists as standard. This includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop & go capability, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Pricing will now range from $36,990 for the base model and climb to $51,740 for the Reserve II with AWD.

Source: CarsDirect