  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    All New Maseratis To Be Electrified

      ...and remaining staunchly Italian...

    Maserati has announced that with a €5 Billion investment from FCA, the brand will adopt hybrid and battery electric vehicles across its entire lineup. The all-electric models will combine Maserati's driving dynamics with next generation battery technology, offering extended range and ultra-fast charging capabilities. 

    The first car to see this change will be the next generation Ghibli starting production in 2020. It will be a hybrid vehicle and built in Turin. The first totally new vehicle will be a new sports car that is entirely electric. Following that will be an SUV in 2021. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio will remain true to the brand's roots but move to full electrification as well. 

    One thing that will not change is the brand's staunchly Italian nature. All Maseratis will continue to be built in Italy

    Source: Maserati

    dfelt

    One this makes sense as a common Hybrid / EV platform will allow a big reduction in costs compared to ICE platforms.

    Two Maeratis as well as all Italian auto's suck from a quality standpoint and yet that is my personal opinion based on real world experience with past autos from the brand. Reviews seem to also hold up to this.

    Three, FAILURE FAILURE FAILURE right out of the gate. WHY, Maeratis is saying the first EV will be a Car. HELLO McFly, anyone listening? Cars are pas say as the market has spoken and CUV/SUV/Trucks is where the focus needs to be.

    Honestly, does the FCA board not look at the market trends of where sales are at? Must be a bunch of baby boomer idiots on the board to allow the money waste on an EV car. 🙄

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    One this makes sense as a common Hybrid / EV platform will allow a big reduction in costs compared to ICE platforms.

    Two Maeratis as well as all Italian auto's suck from a quality standpoint and yet that is my personal opinion based on real world experience with past autos from the brand. Reviews seem to also hold up to this.

    Three, FAILURE FAILURE FAILURE right out of the gate. WHY, Maeratis is saying the first EV will be a Car. HELLO McFly, anyone listening? Cars are pas say as the market has spoken and CUV/SUV/Trucks is where the focus needs to be.

    Honestly, does the FCA board not look at the market trends of where sales are at? Must be a bunch of baby boomer idiots on the board to allow the money waste on an EV car. 🙄

    It's going to be a sports car, probably like the GranTurismo. Put it up there with supercar status. 

    Robert Hall

    Hmmm.  Italian and electric.  Not a good combination. Hopefully will come with an on-board fire suppression system. 

    riviera74
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    One this makes sense as a common Hybrid / EV platform will allow a big reduction in costs compared to ICE platforms.

    Two Maeratis as well as all Italian auto's suck from a quality standpoint and yet that is my personal opinion based on real world experience with past autos from the brand. Reviews seem to also hold up to this.

    Three, FAILURE FAILURE FAILURE right out of the gate. WHY, Maeratis is saying the first EV will be a Car. HELLO McFly, anyone listening? Cars are pas say as the market has spoken and CUV/SUV/Trucks is where the focus needs to be.

    Honestly, does the FCA board not look at the market trends of where sales are at? Must be a bunch of baby boomer idiots on the board to allow the money waste on an EV car. 🙄

    At least Maserati is staying on-brand.  Cannot say that about any German automaker (especially BMW/MB/Audi).

