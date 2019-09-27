All New Maseratis To Be Electrified

Maserati has announced that with a €5 Billion investment from FCA, the brand will adopt hybrid and battery electric vehicles across its entire lineup. The all-electric models will combine Maserati's driving dynamics with next generation battery technology, offering extended range and ultra-fast charging capabilities.
The first car to see this change will be the next generation Ghibli starting production in 2020. It will be a hybrid vehicle and built in Turin. The first totally new vehicle will be a new sports car that is entirely electric. Following that will be an SUV in 2021. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio will remain true to the brand's roots but move to full electrification as well.
One thing that will not change is the brand's staunchly Italian nature. All Maseratis will continue to be built in Italy
