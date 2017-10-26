Another SUV is Coming to Maserati According to Marchionne

Maserati has only launched their first SUV, the Levante, last year. But plans are already being drawn up for a second model.

During a call with analysts, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne announced Maserati would be launching a smaller SUV in 2020. The model would use Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Stelvio. It is expected that it would get a unique powertrain.

With two SUVs, Marchionne believes this will raise sales to 70,000-80,000 vehicles per year. Through the first three quarters of this year, Maserati sales rose from 23,900 to 36,000 thanks in part to the Levante. It isn't all good news, however as Maserati has cut production of the Levante due to changes in rules on the relationship between automakers and dealers in China.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)