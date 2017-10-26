  • Sign in to follow this  
    Another SUV is Coming to Maserati According to Marchionne

    By William Maley

      • One isn't enough, need another one

    Maserati has only launched their first SUV, the Levante, last year. But plans are already being drawn up for a second model.

    During a call with analysts, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne announced Maserati would be launching a smaller SUV in 2020. The model would use Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Stelvio. It is expected that it would get a unique powertrain.

    With two SUVs, Marchionne believes this will raise sales to 70,000-80,000 vehicles per year. Through the first three quarters of this year, Maserati sales rose from 23,900 to 36,000 thanks in part to the Levante. It isn't all good news, however as Maserati has cut production of the Levante due to changes in rules on the relationship between automakers and dealers in China.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Accounting at it's best, what is good for the right has to be bad for the left to balance out always. Sergio never did understand that.

    smk4565

    The new one will just takes sales off the Levante because the new one is on a better platform and will probably be cheaper.  Problem isn’t lack of SUVs, it is no one wants a Maserati.  They aren’t that good.

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    What has Sergio really made based on Italian socialist crap that is any good. He has destroyed what could have made FCA billions on billions to steal the millions to billions to reboot for umpteenth time the crap alfa on top of keeping fiat alive both along with maserati should have just been killed off.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I am no FCA fan, but to answer the question, the Jeep Renegade has sold well and sells globally, and the Alfa Romeo Guilia can beat the CTS-V around the Nurburgring, so they did make one tremendous performance sedan, although it doesn't sell.

    The only value in FCA is in splitting it to pieces, because half the pieces in the pie are worthless.

