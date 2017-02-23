2017 Mazda CX-5 To Begin At $24,985*

Later this month, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 will begin arriving at dealers in the U.S. Before this happens, Mazda has revealed the pricing for the upcoming crossover. The base CX-5 Sport will carry a price tag of $24,985 (includes a $940 destination charge).
All CX-5s will come equipped with a 2.5L SkyActiv-G four-cylinder and six-speed automatic (sorry, no manual transmission is on offer for this generation). The 2.5 produces 187 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard, while Mazda's i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system adds $1,300 to the base price.
The CX-5 Sport comes decently equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Smart City Brake Support, 7-inch color touchscreen with Mazda Connect, push-button start, and power accessories.
The CX-5 Touring ($26,855) adds blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, six-way power driver's seat, keyless entry, and auto-leveling LED headlights.
Wrapping up the CX-5 lineup is the Grand Touring ($30,335). This model features full LED lighting outside, 19-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar, rain-sensing wipers, and heated exterior mirrors.
Options for the CX-5 include navigation, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.
Source: Mazda
2017 MAZDA CX-5 PRICED FROM MSRP OF $24,045
-
Mazda’s Best-Selling Compact Crossover SUV a Remarkable Value with Segment-Exclusive Standard and Available Technologies
IRVINE, Calif. (March 8, 2017) – The previous Mazda CX-5 ended its tenure as a compact crossover SUV segment favorite, winning the praise of automotive critics and the hearts of consumers. CX-5 became Mazda’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Its successor, the all-new 2017 CX-5, will arrive in late March at dealerships nationwide with a starting MSRP of $24,045, building on the momentum that has made the model an unequivocal hit.
The 2017 CX-5 hits a sweet spot in the compact crossover SUV segment for its refinement, quality, craftsmanship, design, efficiency, safety and dynamics among a long list of other reasons. No matter which trim level is selected, CX-5 also represents a remarkable value.
The entry CX-5 Sport trim features 17-inch alloy wheels, black cloth-upholstered seats, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, pushbutton starter, LED headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, carpeted floor mats, a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat, Smart City Brake Support and power door locks. Additionally, CX-5 comes standard with MAZDA CONNECTTM, which pairs a 7-inch color touchscreen- and Commander-control-knob-operated infotainment display that incorporates AM/FM/HD radio, vehicle diagnostics, a backup camera, Bluetooth phone and audio integration and two USB ports for phone connectivity and charging.
CX-5 Touring adds a six-way power driver’s seat, leatherette seating surfaces with Lux Suede inserts, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, heated front seats, rear privacy glass, auto-leveling LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, illuminated vanity mirrors, a rear center armrest, rear HVAC vents, dual-zone climate control, rear USB ports and a reclining rear bench seat.
Further building on CX-5 Touring is the Preferred Equipment Package, which includes a BOSE® 10-speaker audio system with CenterPoint 2 and AudioPilot 2, a power glass moonroof, power liftgate, navigation, auto-dimming mirrors with Homelink and auto on/off headlights. Customers can also opt for the Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package on top of the Preferred Equipment Package, adding High Beam Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Smart Brake Support.
Adding greater levels of equipment yet is CX-5 Grand Touring, adopting black or parchment leather seating surfaces, 19-inch alloy wheels, eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, SiriusXM satellite radio, rain-sensing wipers and heated exterior mirrors. Other additions include Adaptive Front-lighting system, LED fog lights and LED tail lights. Finally, CX-5 Grand Touring’s Premium Package comes with a windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, a power front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.
All models come standard with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine and six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive available on all trim levels.
MSRP FOR ALL MODELS IS AS FOLLOWS:
|Model/Trim Package
|Front-Wheel Drive
|i-ACTIV AWD
|
CX-5 Sport
|
$24,045
|
$25,345
|
CX-5 Touring
|
$25,915
|
$27,215
|
•Touring Preferred Equipment Package
|
$780
|
$780
|
•Touring
i-ACTIVSENSE Package
|
$625
|
$625
|
CX-5 Grand Touring
|
$29,395
|
$30,695
|
•Grand Touring Premium Package
|
$1,830
|
$1,830
AVAILABLE PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:
|
Soul Red Crystal
|
$595
|
Machine Gray Metallic (CX-5 Touring and Grand Touring models only)
|
$300
|
Snowflake White Pearl Mica
|
$200
