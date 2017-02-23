  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    2017 Mazda CX-5 To Begin At $24,985*

    By William Maley

      • Soon to be arriving at your local Mazda dealer

    Later this month, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 will begin arriving at dealers in the U.S. Before this happens, Mazda has revealed the pricing for the upcoming crossover. The base CX-5 Sport will carry a price tag of $24,985 (includes a $940 destination charge).

    All CX-5s will come equipped with a 2.5L SkyActiv-G four-cylinder and six-speed automatic (sorry, no manual transmission is on offer for this generation). The 2.5 produces 187 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard, while Mazda's i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system adds $1,300 to the base price.

    The CX-5 Sport comes decently equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Smart City Brake Support, 7-inch color touchscreen with Mazda Connect, push-button start, and power accessories. 

    The CX-5 Touring ($26,855) adds blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, six-way power driver's seat, keyless entry, and auto-leveling LED headlights.

    Wrapping up the CX-5 lineup is the Grand Touring ($30,335). This model features full LED lighting outside, 19-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar, rain-sensing wipers, and heated exterior mirrors.

    Options for the CX-5 include navigation, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

    Source: Mazda 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    2017 MAZDA CX-5 PRICED FROM MSRP OF $24,045

    • Mazda’s Best-Selling Compact Crossover SUV a Remarkable Value with Segment-Exclusive Standard and Available Technologies

    IRVINE, Calif. (March 8, 2017) – The previous Mazda CX-5 ended its tenure as a compact crossover SUV segment favorite, winning the praise of automotive critics and the hearts of consumers. CX-5 became Mazda’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Its successor, the all-new 2017 CX-5, will arrive in late March at dealerships nationwide with a starting MSRP of $24,045, building on the momentum that has made the model an unequivocal hit.

    The 2017 CX-5 hits a sweet spot in the compact crossover SUV segment for its refinement, quality, craftsmanship, design, efficiency, safety and dynamics among a long list of other reasons. No matter which trim level is selected, CX-5 also represents a remarkable value.

    The entry CX-5 Sport trim features 17-inch alloy wheels, black cloth-upholstered seats, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, pushbutton starter, LED headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, carpeted floor mats, a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat, Smart City Brake Support and power door locks. Additionally, CX-5 comes standard with MAZDA CONNECTTM, which pairs a 7-inch color touchscreen- and Commander-control-knob-operated infotainment display that incorporates AM/FM/HD radio, vehicle diagnostics, a backup camera, Bluetooth phone and audio integration and two USB ports for phone connectivity and charging.

    CX-5 Touring adds a six-way power driver’s seat, leatherette seating surfaces with Lux Suede inserts, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, heated front seats, rear privacy glass, auto-leveling LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, illuminated vanity mirrors, a rear center armrest, rear HVAC vents, dual-zone climate control, rear USB ports and a reclining rear bench seat.

    Further building on CX-5 Touring is the Preferred Equipment Package, which includes a BOSE® 10-speaker audio system with CenterPoint 2 and AudioPilot 2, a power glass moonroof, power liftgate, navigation, auto-dimming mirrors with Homelink and auto on/off headlights. Customers can also opt for the Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package on top of the Preferred Equipment Package, adding High Beam Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Smart Brake Support.

    Adding greater levels of equipment yet is CX-5 Grand Touring, adopting black or parchment leather seating surfaces, 19-inch alloy wheels, eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, SiriusXM satellite radio, rain-sensing wipers and heated exterior mirrors. Other additions include Adaptive Front-lighting system, LED fog lights and LED tail lights. Finally, CX-5 Grand Touring’s Premium Package comes with a windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, a power front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.

    All models come standard with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine and six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive available on all trim levels.

    MSRP FOR ALL MODELS IS AS FOLLOWS:

    Model/Trim Package Front-Wheel Drive i-ACTIV AWD
    CX-5 Sport $24,045 $25,345
    CX-5 Touring $25,915 $27,215
    •Touring Preferred Equipment Package $780 $780
    •Touring

     

    i-ACTIVSENSE Package

    		$625 $625
    CX-5 Grand Touring $29,395 $30,695
    •Grand Touring Premium Package $1,830 $1,830

     

    AVAILABLE PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

    Soul Red Crystal $595
    Machine Gray Metallic (CX-5 Touring and Grand Touring models only) $300
    Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

     

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Mazda

    User Feedback


    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Bananaswift
      Bananaswift
      (36 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Mazda News: 2017 Mazda CX-5 To Begin At $24,985*
      By William Maley
      Later this month, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 will begin arriving at dealers in the U.S. Before this happens, Mazda has revealed the pricing for the upcoming crossover. The base CX-5 Sport will carry a price tag of $24,985 (includes a $940 destination charge).
      All CX-5s will come equipped with a 2.5L SkyActiv-G four-cylinder and six-speed automatic (sorry, no manual transmission is on offer for this generation). The 2.5 produces 187 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard, while Mazda's i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system adds $1,300 to the base price.
      The CX-5 Sport comes decently equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Smart City Brake Support, 7-inch color touchscreen with Mazda Connect, push-button start, and power accessories. 
      The CX-5 Touring ($26,855) adds blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, six-way power driver's seat, keyless entry, and auto-leveling LED headlights.
      Wrapping up the CX-5 lineup is the Grand Touring ($30,335). This model features full LED lighting outside, 19-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar, rain-sensing wipers, and heated exterior mirrors.
      Options for the CX-5 include navigation, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.
      Source: Mazda 
      Press Release is on Page 2


      2017 MAZDA CX-5 PRICED FROM MSRP OF $24,045
      Mazda’s Best-Selling Compact Crossover SUV a Remarkable Value with Segment-Exclusive Standard and Available Technologies IRVINE, Calif. (March 8, 2017) – The previous Mazda CX-5 ended its tenure as a compact crossover SUV segment favorite, winning the praise of automotive critics and the hearts of consumers. CX-5 became Mazda’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Its successor, the all-new 2017 CX-5, will arrive in late March at dealerships nationwide with a starting MSRP of $24,045, building on the momentum that has made the model an unequivocal hit.
      The 2017 CX-5 hits a sweet spot in the compact crossover SUV segment for its refinement, quality, craftsmanship, design, efficiency, safety and dynamics among a long list of other reasons. No matter which trim level is selected, CX-5 also represents a remarkable value.
      The entry CX-5 Sport trim features 17-inch alloy wheels, black cloth-upholstered seats, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, pushbutton starter, LED headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, carpeted floor mats, a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat, Smart City Brake Support and power door locks. Additionally, CX-5 comes standard with MAZDA CONNECTTM, which pairs a 7-inch color touchscreen- and Commander-control-knob-operated infotainment display that incorporates AM/FM/HD radio, vehicle diagnostics, a backup camera, Bluetooth phone and audio integration and two USB ports for phone connectivity and charging.
      CX-5 Touring adds a six-way power driver’s seat, leatherette seating surfaces with Lux Suede inserts, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, heated front seats, rear privacy glass, auto-leveling LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, illuminated vanity mirrors, a rear center armrest, rear HVAC vents, dual-zone climate control, rear USB ports and a reclining rear bench seat.
      Further building on CX-5 Touring is the Preferred Equipment Package, which includes a BOSE® 10-speaker audio system with CenterPoint 2 and AudioPilot 2, a power glass moonroof, power liftgate, navigation, auto-dimming mirrors with Homelink and auto on/off headlights. Customers can also opt for the Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package on top of the Preferred Equipment Package, adding High Beam Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Smart Brake Support.
      Adding greater levels of equipment yet is CX-5 Grand Touring, adopting black or parchment leather seating surfaces, 19-inch alloy wheels, eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, SiriusXM satellite radio, rain-sensing wipers and heated exterior mirrors. Other additions include Adaptive Front-lighting system, LED fog lights and LED tail lights. Finally, CX-5 Grand Touring’s Premium Package comes with a windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, a power front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.
      All models come standard with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine and six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive available on all trim levels.
      MSRP FOR ALL MODELS IS AS FOLLOWS:
      Model/Trim Package Front-Wheel Drive i-ACTIV AWD CX-5 Sport $24,045 $25,345 CX-5 Touring $25,915 $27,215 •Touring Preferred Equipment Package $780 $780 •Touring  
      i-ACTIVSENSE Package
      $625 $625 CX-5 Grand Touring $29,395 $30,695 •Grand Touring Premium Package $1,830 $1,830  
      AVAILABLE PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:
      Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic (CX-5 Touring and Grand Touring models only) $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200  

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Honda Finally Unveils the Civic Type R: Comments
      By William Maley
      It has been quite a while since Honda has offered a bonafide performance vehicle in its lineup (S2000 in 2009). So it was great news to hear that Honda would be bringing the next-generation Civic Type R to our shores. Today at the Geneva Motor Show, Honda pulled the curtain back on the production version.
      Honda wanted to make the Civic Type R's intentions clear to everyone. The exterior comes with aggressive bumpers, hood scoop, 20-inch wheels finished in black, carbon-fiber-look body kit, huge rear wing, and center-mounted exhaust makes the Civic Type R the most aggressive Honda ever sold in the U.S. For the interior, Honda has fitted the Type R with a set of sport seats, red accent trim, and a serialized Type R plaque on the center console.
      Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder found in the current Civic Type R. Output for this engine is rated at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. As we reported a few months ago, the Type R will only come with a six-speed manual. Those wanting an automatic are just plain out of luck. 
      In terms of handling, Honda is fitting their Dual-Axis front-strut setup “to minimize torque steer and maximize sporty handling,” by letting the front wheels steer closer to their centerlines. The Type-R will also come with a limited-slip differential, new adaptive dampers, and larger Brembo brakes.
      Honda says the Civic Type-R will carry a base MSRP in the mid-$30k range when it goes on sale later this spring.
      Source: Honda
      Press Release is on Page 2


      The Wait Is Nearly Over: New 2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

      Mar 7, 2017
      First Type R-badged Honda available in the U.S. goes on sale late spring Most powerful, quickest, fastest and most agile Civic ever 2.0-liter i-VTEC® DI TURBO: 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque Major chassis and suspension upgrades for track-ready performance GENEVA – Honda today took the wraps off one of the most anticipated models in its history with the unveiling of the production 2017 Civic Type R at the Geneva Motor Show. The long-awaited Civic Type R, slated to go on sale in the U.S. in late spring with an MSRP in the mid-$30k range, is the first ever Type R-badged Honda to be sold on American soil. The Type R will feature a high performance 2.0-liter turbocharged powertrain, substantially upgraded body and chassis, and other track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested performance components. The 2017 Civic Type R will make its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 12, 2017.
      "The fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America, the Type R caps off the incredible success story of our 10th generation Civic lineup," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president & general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over!"
      The new Civic Type R, sharing the body style of the 5-door hatchback variant of the tenth-generation global Honda Civic platform, will be powered by a U.S.-built 2.0-liter DOHC, direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC in-line 4-cylinder engine with peak ratings of 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The engine will be mated exclusively to a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with rev matching capability – employing automatic throttle blips for smoother shifts and power delivery. A new single-mass flywheel reduces clutch inertia by 25 percent versus the previous (European) Type R and a lower final gear ratio is employed to improve acceleration response.
      The Civic Type R chassis builds on the major upgrades undertaken for the 10th-generation Civic makeover with model-exclusive spring, damper and bushing settings, a new Dual-Axis front suspension setup with aluminum lower arms and steering knuckles for improved at-the-limit cornering and reduced torque steer; a new four-wheel Adaptive Suspension System with three-chamber dampers; a retuned and adaptive dual-pinion electric power steering system with variable gear ratio; and a helical limited-slip front differential. Mounted to the suspension are 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels shod with 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires. Decisive stopping power comes from Brembo 4-pot aluminum calipers squeezing 350mm (13.8-inch) cross-drilled rotors at the front. The rear braking system features solid 305mm (12-inch) rotors.
      The Type R's scalpel-sharp responses are further enhanced by a body more rigid than the substantially improved Civic Hatchback on which it's based – with a 38 percent increase in torsional rigidity and 45 percent gain in bending rigidity versus the previous Civic Type R – enhancing steering response and cornering stability while mitigating body vibration and cabin noise. The improvements are made possible by the application of structural adhesive throughout the body. Ultra-high strength steel is used for 14 percent of the body structure, and the Type R has an aluminum hood, contributing to a 16 kg (35 lb) reduction in body weight versus the previous Type R, and a 7 kg (15 lb) reduction versus the base 2017 Civic Hatchback.
      The 2017 Civic Type R is designed to reward the driver in all driving conditions, on the track and on the street, and features three driving modes: Comfort, Sport (default) and +R.  The driver selectable modes adjust steering and throttle response, transmission rev-matching, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and the Adaptive Damper System. Utilizing new, three-chamber dampers, individual stroke sensors and three vehicle-G sensors, the new damper system offers a wider range of variability for ride comfort and dynamic handling response.
      The 2017 Civic Type R will launch this spring in a single, premium-contented Touring trim. A 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with embedded Honda Navigation system has both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility; and should the driver ever tire of hearing the Type R growl, a 540-watt, 12-speaker audio system with SiriusXM 2.0, HD Radio and Pandora compatibility is also provided as standard.
      Additional interior Type R features include heavily bolstered sports seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift boot, aluminum shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, red Type R driver's meter and serialized Type R plate on the center console.
      The Civic Type R will be manufactured by Honda of the U.K. Manufacturing in Swindon, England, with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine made by Honda of America Mfg. at its Anna, Ohio engine plant using domestic and globally sourced parts. Pricing specifics and additional details on the 2017 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch.
      Specifications and Features Overview

      Powertrain Engine Type
      L-4 2.0L DOHC i-VTEC turbocharged engine with dual valve timing control
      Horsepower
      306 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm
      Torque
      295 lb-ft of torque @ 2,500-4,500 rpm
      Transmission
      6-speed manual transmission
      Chassis
      Drivetrain
      Front wheel drive with limited slip differential
      Steering
      Dual pinion electric power steering with variable ratio and active steering
      Suspension
      Dual axis front strut suspension and independent multilink rear suspension with adaptive damper system
      Brakes
      Front Brembo aluminum four piston calipers with drilled 350mm (13.8-inch) rotor brakes. Rear brakes feature solid 305mm (12-inch) rotors
      Wheels
      20-inch aluminum alloy wheels
      Tires
      245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires
      Driving Modes
      Three-mode driving dynamics control with Comfort, Sport (default) and “+R” modes adjust dampers, steering, throttle response, transmission (rev matching), VSA (vehicle stability assist) and traction control systems Body
      Increased body stiffness over current Civic Hatchback and previous generation Type R Exterior
      LED headlights, fog lights, brake lights and turn signals Interior
      High-bolstered sport seats with red/black suede-effect fabric Leather wrapped steering wheel Leather wrapped shift knob Sport/racing pedals Illuminated visors Features
      Display Audio with Navi Dual Auto HVAC XM and HD Radio 12 speaker 540-watt premium audio system Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)