Mazda Updates CX-5 for Japan With 2.5 Turbo and Vectoring Control

We don't know if and when Mazda is planning to show off an updated version of the 2019 CX-5, but our money is on the LA Auto Show in November.

Normally, we wouldn't talk about changes for models outside of the U.S. But there are some good reasons as to why we're talking about the Japanese-market CX-5. As we reported back in June , a CARB document revealed that the turbo 2.5 would be appearing in both the 2019 CX-9 and CX-5. Then last month , an internal document from Mazda Canada noted the turbo 2.5 would be an option, along with the updated G-Vectoring Control Plus system.

Those changes include the addition of the turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder from the CX-9 crossover and recently refreshed Mazda6. It produces 227 horsepower (increases to 250 when Premium fuel is used) and 310 pound-feet of torque. There is also the introduction of G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) that adds a braking function to improve traction and handling. The interior looks to get a new climate control system and new instrument cluster.

Updated Mazda CX-5 Launched in Japan

Becomes the first model in Japan available with SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine; special edition model features a premium-feeling interior

HIROSHIMA, Japan—Mazda Motor Corporation has begun accepting pre-orders for the updated Mazda CX-5 at dealerships throughout Japan. The freshened crossover SUV offers a distinctive design coupled with the pleasure of Jinba-ittai driving - responsive control over driving, turning and braking – in everyday driving situations. Pre-orders have also begun for the CX-5 Exclusive Mode special edition. This range-topping special edition model combines carefully selected materials that create a look of warmth and modernity. Sales of the updated CX-5 and CX-5 Exclusive Mode special edition start on November 22.

Sold in 120 different countries and accounting for a full quarter of the brand's global sales volume, the CX-5 is a core model in the Mazda lineup. Popular for its striking design, innovative SKYACTIV technologies and a pleasing performance feel that makes you want to keep on driving, the car has been acclaimed domestically and in overseas markets. The CX-5 has received more than 100 awards, including the prestigious Japan Car of the Year award, since the launch of the first-generation model in 2012.1

With this update, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T is added to the powertrain lineup, making the CX-5 the first model in Japan available with this 2.5-liter inline-four direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine. While the diesel delivers powerful torque and excels at long-distance cruising, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T realizes a powerful and refined driving experience. Acceleration response is faithful from low revs, through the mid-range and up to the highest rpms, creating an interactive feel that makes drivers want to stay behind the wheel.

G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) enhances handling stability on slippery road surfaces and when changing lanes on the highway. This updated version of G-Vectoring Control now regulates vehicle motion when returning the steering wheel to center as well as when beginning a steering action.

Models powered by the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 diesel engine are available for the first time with a six-speed manual transmission. The updated CX-5 diesel becomes the only model in its class2 to offer a manual option, providing SUV drivers with the pleasure of greater control over the car.

As the highest-grade CX-5 available, the Exclusive Mode special edition combines a finely-crafted interior with high-quality materials such as Nappa leather and real woodgrain decorative panels to create a refined cabin space that blends warmth and modernity. Such high-quality materials and fine craftsmanship bring new joy to the experience of owning a CX-5.

Moving forward, Mazda will continue to regularly update models so customers can enjoy driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance in all kinds of common driving situations. In so doing, the company aims to build a strong bond with customers and become an irreplaceable presence in their lives.

Updates to the Mazda CX-5

Powertrain, handling stability and ride comfort

The first model in Japan available with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T, a 2.5-liter inline-four direct-injection gasoline turbo engine. Burning regular unleaded gasoline, it outputs up to 169 kW (230PS) at 4,250 rpms and produces up to 420 N･m (42.8kgf･m) of torque at 2,000 rpms.

GVC Plus, a new technology that improves handling stability at high speeds and during emergency maneuvers while suppressing sudden, unintended movements to enhance passengers' peace of mind, comes as standard equipment on all model grades.

The SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission is now available with the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 diesel engine in both FWD and AWD configurations.

Advances in safety and convenience

Nighttime pedestrian detection is added to Advanced Smart City Braking Support (Advanced SCBS).

A 360° View Monitor is standard equipment on the Exclusive Mode special edition and is available as a factory-installed option for all model grades.

Mazda Connect car-connectivity system supports Apple CarPlay5 for the first time on a Mazda model in Japan.

Mazda Connect car-connectivity system supports Android Auto ™6 for the first time on a Mazda model in Japan.

Improvements in design and quality

The 17-inch aluminum wheels are painted Gray Metallic instead of Dark Silver. (The design is unchanged.)

The climate control panel, switches and dials are redesigned for better feel and operability.

For models with normal speakers, the surface material of the A-pillar trim has been changed from resin to fabric. In addition, tweeters have been added at the base of the A-pillar, increasing the number of speakers from four to six.

Exclusive Mode special edition (with SKYACTIV-G 2.5T or SKYACTIV-D 2.2)

The Exclusive Mode special edition offers Mazda's highest-grade interior, using specially selected materials such as Nappa leather upholstery and real woodgrain trim to create a premium cabin space with the feel of a higher-class vehicle. In addition, features and functions that improve comfort and safety enhance the joy of ownership.