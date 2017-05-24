German Prosecutors Raid Various Diamler Offices In Emission Investigation

Volkswagen isn't the only automaker that has the attention of German prosecutors. Yesterday, prosecutors carried out raids at various Daimler (parent company of Mercedes-Benz) buildings. This is part of an investigation into fraud related to false advertising and the possible manipulation of emissions with diesel powered vehicles.

The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office told Reuters the raids were carried out "against known and unknown employees at Daimler, who are suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected to manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars."

23 prosecutors and around 230 staff, including police and state criminal authorities, searched 11 sites to look for evidence to help build a case.

Diamler confirmed the raids to Reuters and said it was "cooperating with authorities."

The company is also under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for emission discrepancies with diesel vehicles.

Source: Reuters