  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    German Prosecutors Raid Various Diamler Offices In Emission Investigation

    By William Maley

      • More diesel problems, this time for Daimler

    Volkswagen isn't the only automaker that has the attention of German prosecutors. Yesterday, prosecutors carried out raids at various Daimler (parent company of Mercedes-Benz) buildings. This is part of an investigation into fraud related to false advertising and the possible manipulation of emissions with diesel powered vehicles.

    The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office told Reuters the raids were carried out "against known and unknown employees at Daimler, who are suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected to manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars."

    23 prosecutors and around 230 staff, including police and state criminal authorities, searched 11 sites to look for evidence to help build a case.

    Diamler confirmed the raids to Reuters and said it was "cooperating with authorities."

    The company is also under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for emission discrepancies with diesel vehicles.

    Source: Reuters

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Mercedes Benz

    User Feedback


    smk4565

    Yep.  I would have to think if they were hiding something it would have been found by now.  They have been selling diesels pretty much non stop the past 40 years.  And they seem to over engineer everything they make.  Whether they find something or not, or fine them or not, I think Mercedes is about to run far away from diesel anyway.  They see the future as battery power, and the Euro countries want electric cars, I just hope those countries have clean power plants, because if they burn coal and natural gas to make the electricity to power millions of cars that is pretty pointless.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×