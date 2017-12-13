Mercedes-AMG to Launch 53 Line Next Year

Back in June, we reported in the rumorpile that Mercedes-AMG was planning to launch a new lineup of models with the 53 designation. These models would set themselves apart due to them being equipped with a mild-hybrid setup. The redesigned CLS-Class would be the first model to debut the 53.

Speaking to Automotive News, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed the existence of the 53 and that the CLS would be the first. All 53 models would be powered by a higher-output variant of the new turbocharged 3.0L inline-six paired up with a 48-Volt electrical system. Moers wouldn't say how much power the 53 series will produce but hinted that the AMG variant of the inline-six would produce somewhere in the range of 400 horsepower.

With the new 53 lineup, the CLS will lose out on having an AMG 63 model. Moers said that would be taken up by a new four-door version of the AMG GT. A concept of this model was shown earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

More information on the AMG 53 will be announced next month at the Detroit Auto Show.

