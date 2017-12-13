Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mercedes-AMG to Launch 53 Line Next Year

    Will be debuting at the Detroit Auto Show

    Back in June, we reported in the rumorpile that Mercedes-AMG was planning to launch a new lineup of models with the 53 designation. These models would set themselves apart due to them being equipped with a mild-hybrid setup. The redesigned CLS-Class would be the first model to debut the 53.

    Speaking to Automotive News, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed the existence of the 53 and that the CLS would be the first. All 53 models would be powered by a higher-output variant of the new turbocharged 3.0L inline-six paired up with a 48-Volt electrical system. Moers wouldn't say how much power the 53 series will produce but hinted that the AMG variant of the inline-six would produce somewhere in the range of 400 horsepower.

    With the new 53 lineup, the CLS will lose out on having an AMG 63 model. Moers said that would be taken up by a new four-door version of the AMG GT. A concept of this model was shown earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

    More information on the AMG 53 will be announced next month at the Detroit Auto Show.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Mercedes Benz

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    I know our resident MB fan SMK will come up with a reason for having more AMG, but I feel like MB has lost their focus and way by watering down the AMG line with excessive models just like MB is more of a Toyota like company with luxury  than the luxury company they used to be.

    Yes I know they always sold cheaper stuff in Europe, but for the US market, they are no longer the Luxury only auto company they used to be. Sad.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I love MB as well. They would easily be my first choice in luxury cars. 

    Still luxury only here. They only sell the work van here. So like 98% luxury here. Ask anybody you know if Mercedes is a luxury brand and they will say yes. That's all Mercedes cares about. They don't need they itty bitty fraction of enthusiasts who weren't in the market for their cars anyway to care. 

    If they had their whole like of trucks here, I'd agree. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    44 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I love MB as well. They would easily be my first choice in luxury cars. 

    Still luxury only here. They only sell the work van here. So like 98% luxury here. Ask anybody you know if Mercedes is a luxury brand and they will say yes. That's all Mercedes cares about. They don't need they itty bitty fraction of enthusiasts who weren't in the market for their cars anyway to care. 

    If they had their whole like of trucks here, I'd agree. 

    I wish I could say you are right, but in talking to coworkers in the Hightech industry. More and more are questioning the Luxury side of BMW and MB due to the rampant excessive mid to low end models running all over. You really do find a ton of them all over the streets now. Seems the brands that are truly only high end luxury and performance have changed and some are questioning if the old guard is really true luxury or not. It is a very weird area we are in. 

    Weirder yet is many say they would rather have the Luxury Tesla over MB or BMW as it is harder to get and even without the Tesla 3, more exclusive along with the performance part.

    A trend of different thinking is happening I think, at least on the west coast.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    6 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I know our resident MB fan SMK will come up with a reason for having more AMG, but I feel like MB has lost their focus and way by watering down the AMG line with excessive models just like MB is more of a Toyota like company with luxury  than the luxury company they used to be.

    Yes I know they always sold cheaper stuff in Europe, but for the US market, they are no longer the Luxury only auto company they used to be. Sad.

    It isn't anymore AMG than they have now, because the E43 and GLE43 type cars will be replaced with the E53 and GLE53.    This is exciting news because the 362-396 hp turbo V6 is being replaced buy a 400+ inline six hybrid.  More power, more gas mileage, smoother engine, that is a big win.  

    Will be curious if they replace the C43 with a C53, or if the 53's are only on mid-size cars.  Because they can't do an S53, the S560 is still more powerful than it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×