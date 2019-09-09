Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes GLC 350e EQ 4Matic Debuts

      ...A tongue twister of a name for 30 miles of range...

    Mercedes-Benz has debuted the third generation of plug-in hybrid GLC with a tongue twister of a name.  The Mercedes-Benx GLC 350e 4Matic EQ Power... yes, that's the whole model name...will have its formal debut at the Frankfurt International Auto Show this month. 

    The GLC 350e gets an increase in all-electric range to 28-30 miles on the NEDC rating, EPA rating is yet to be determined. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder rated for 208 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 258 lbs.-ft of torque at 1,200 - 4,000 rpm. Inside the 9-speed automatic is an electric motor that adds 121 horsepower and 325 lbs.-ft of torque for a total system output of 315 horsepower and 516 lbs.-ft of torque.  Acceleration to 60 is estimated at 5.6 seconds. 

    Level one charging (household plug) from 10% takes 7.75 hours to reach 100%. On a level two charger, that time drops to just 2.25 hours. The MBUX system can help drivers find a charging station by simply saying "Hey Mercedes, find charging stations nearby."

    Source: Mercedes-Benz Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    🤔 My one big question for these hybrids is with an electric motor in the transmission, if it fails does it take out the whole transmission so the auto cannot move at all or goes into a Limp Home mode or what?

    Would be interesting to know what happens if the electric motor in the transmission fails.

    Drew Dowdell

    I still think 30 miles EV only range is kinda sad in this day and age.... but the performance of this should be swift. 

    surreal1272

    So other than some strong torque numbers, nothing special from Benz that doesn’t even go as far on EV only power as a Volt. This is what we were waiting for?

     

    And I’m with dfelt on the combo transmission/electric motor combo. Holy maintenance hell Batman!

    smk4565

    There is a GLE version of this powertrain too, I think this is a euro only thing, maybe China, where having that plug-in hybrid deal beats congestion charges and probably gets some tax benefit.  Government regulations are why a powertrain like this exists.   Good performance though, but I feel like this is a stop gap to full electric vehicles.  But at least they give customer choice of 48 volt mild hybrid gas, hybrid diesel and EV.  They have all bases covered.

    surreal1272
    3 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    There is a GLE version of this powertrain too, I think this is a euro only thing, maybe China, where having that plug-in hybrid deal beats congestion charges and probably gets some tax benefit.  Government regulations are why a powertrain like this exists.   Good performance though, but I feel like this is a stop gap to full electric vehicles.  But at least they give customer choice of 48 volt mild hybrid gas, hybrid diesel and EV.  They have all bases covered.

    (As the chain flew off from backpedaling so fast). Why just the other day it was "Mercedes EQ S debut next week so then there will be 3 and more will follow." Guess we are still waiting on those other three because this one is "meh".

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    (As the chain flew off from backpedaling so fast). Why just the other day it was "Mercedes EQ S debut next week so then there will be 3 and more will follow." Guess we are still waiting on those other three because this one is "meh".

    They gotta save something for the actual Frankfurt show. They've been doing all the small releases ahead of time because they can't fit them all in during show days. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    (As the chain flew off from backpedaling so fast). Why just the other day it was "Mercedes EQ S debut next week so then there will be 3 and more will follow." Guess we are still waiting on those other three because this one is "meh".

    Concept EQ S debuts tomorrow.  Production model is probably on sale in a year.

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Mercedes; just HANDING the EV luxury segment to Tesla on a gilded platter.

    Mercedes might be the #1  EV brand in 5 years, either them or VW.  VW groups if you combo VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley will probably be #1 as a company.

    surreal1272
    16 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They gotta save something for the actual Frankfurt show. They've been doing all the small releases ahead of time because they can't fit them all in during show days. 

    I was being a little “tongue in cheek” with SMK previous quote basically saying that Tesla was on notice products like the Benz EQ. They (Tesla) appear to have nothing to worry about, for now. 

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Concept EQ S debuts tomorrow.  Production model is probably on sale in a year.

    Mercedes might be the #1  EV brand in 5 years, either them or VW.  VW groups if you combo VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley will probably be #1 as a company.

    Arg... I'm going to be in meetings until 1pm. 

    riviera74

    Mercedes could just simply resurrect the ML-Class as BEV only. A LOT easier to pronounce and shorter too.

