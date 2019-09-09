Mercedes GLC 350e EQ 4Matic Debuts

Mercedes-Benz has debuted the third generation of plug-in hybrid GLC with a tongue twister of a name. The Mercedes-Benx GLC 350e 4Matic EQ Power... yes, that's the whole model name...will have its formal debut at the Frankfurt International Auto Show this month.

The GLC 350e gets an increase in all-electric range to 28-30 miles on the NEDC rating, EPA rating is yet to be determined. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder rated for 208 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 258 lbs.-ft of torque at 1,200 - 4,000 rpm. Inside the 9-speed automatic is an electric motor that adds 121 horsepower and 325 lbs.-ft of torque for a total system output of 315 horsepower and 516 lbs.-ft of torque. Acceleration to 60 is estimated at 5.6 seconds.

Level one charging (household plug) from 10% takes 7.75 hours to reach 100%. On a level two charger, that time drops to just 2.25 hours. The MBUX system can help drivers find a charging station by simply saying "Hey Mercedes, find charging stations nearby."