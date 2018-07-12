Rumorpile: Mercedes-AMG Plans A Porsche 718 Competitor

A new report from Autocar says that Mercedes-AMG is proposing a new entry-level sports car to take on the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman. The model is being presented as a indirect replacement to the slow selling SLC to Mercedes-Benz’s board of management. According to sources, the model is in the "conceptual stage" and needs approval from the board.

But it is clear that AMG has given some thought if this project is given the green light. The design is said to have clear links to the upcoming Project One hypercar, and come in a coupe and convertible. For power, Autocar says the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder that will be used in both the new A35 and A45 hot hatches. Output will range from around 300 to more than 400 horsepower. There is a possibility of the engine being placed in a mid-mounted setup.

“A lot of thought has gone into how Mercedes-AMG can better leverage its success in motorsport, particularly Formula 1 and endurance racing. One idea is a sports car that is relatively attainable financially and ideally suited to track day running. But it is just an idea and not a committed project right now,” said a source.

