  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Next-Generation S-Class To Become Electrified

      Also will see the departure of the standard-wheelbase variant

    The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to arrive very soon, with sales beginning sometime next year for Europe. But we don't know much about it, until now.

    Autocar recently published a report proving some interesting details about the next S-Class. The big news is that Mercedes will only be offering electrified powertrains for the S, including mild (using an electric motor mounted in the gearbox) and plug-in versions. Engines are said to be variants of Mercedes' new inline-six in gas and diesel flavors, and the AMG-developed 4.0L V8.

    For the design, recent spy photos reveal that Mercedes will be implementing a new grille, tri-band LED multibeam headlights, and door handles that retract into the bodywork to improve overall aero. One change that may surprise buyers in Europe is Mercedes' decision to drop the standard wheelbase model and only offer the long-wheelbase variant. According to Autocar, the reason is due to the new E-Class coming close in size to the standard-wheelbase S-Class (193.7-inches for the E-Class vs. 201.7-inches for the S-Class). 

    Source: Autocar


    smk4565

    They left Lincoln in the dust decades ago.  I do think dropping the short wheel base version makes sense, just build one wheelbase.

    The inline six mild hybrid is already in the European market S-class, no doubt that continues.  They need to add that to the V8 and a plug-in hybrid V8 with 800 hp has been rumored for the S73.  This upcoming generation might be the last with gas power, the next one would arrive around 2028 and I could see the S-class being only electric then.

    A Horse With No Name
    Time wil tell. Benz products are really starting to grow on me, actually. You are kind of really starting to open my mind in that direction. 

    balthazar

    wait.
    I read on these pages that the V-12 S650 (or whatever the alpha-numeric) was there to sell CLAs and C-classes?? How is MB going to sell 1. ANY of ANY other models lines without the V-12, and 2. Are they truly ready for a 95% drop in sales of the s-class?

    smk4565
    The V12 was the halo product and what made the S-class the automotive industry flagship of the 90s and 2000s and 2010s even.  But times change and new technology comes along.  They are supposed to retire the V12 with this generation.  The plug-in hybrid V8 will take its place, no one is doing a plug-in hybrid V8, that will become the new standard of power an efficiency.  

    They are building an all new factory to build the next S-class and the S-class will be the first to have every car drive itself off the assembly line.  This is said to be the most advanced auto manufacturing plant in the world, which makes sense for the best car in the world.  Audi and BMW don't stand a chance.

    balthazar

    Plug in hybrids are a decaying segment. Esp as a V8. It's another stop gap when their BEV should already be at the top of the ladder, but they have none. They have pissed away valuable years in market presence to Tesla.

    smk4565
    They have lost opportunities that Tesla capitalized on.  But in 2022 Mercedes will have more electric cars than Tesla, they will close the gap fast.  And they are realizing a full EV sedan at the same time as the new S-class (on a different platform), so any powertrain in the S-class isn't a stop gap it is one option.  The consumer will have choice of hybrid gas or full battery.

    Robert Hall

    It is interesting that none of the regular companies have been able to capitalize on EVs the way Tesla has.  I assume Tesla's singular focus and not having to support or develop legacy product gave them an early mover advantage.  

    smk4565
    Conventional auto companies also make decisions on dollars and cents, and they saw rehashing a 2.4 liter 4 into a new crossover as easy profit.  Bean counters run a lot of their decisions, where Elon Musk runs Tesla's decision making with no regard to cost or profitability analysis.  He's a dreamer and knows he can market and sell those dreams to other people and he is a gambler because his previous gambles have made him super rich.  He knows even if he misses on a few of these dreams, when he hits it is worth billions of dollars.

    Suaviloquent

    That's it. How does Toyota make an electric Corolla, and not raise the price by $10000?

    These companies are stuck in their old ways. Telsa may not have build quality or reliability down but even their innovative approach to have a flat pancake battery down low is what every electric car or hybrid make will do to package it without intrusion into the passenger room.

    Cmicasa the Great

    Wouldn't it be funny as FUKK.. if Cadillac killed the CT6 only to, adhere to GM's EV Plans by releasing the Escala as the CT8 in EV form , with only a Black-Wing Edition to appease the OCNBlu types? 

