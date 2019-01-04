Rumorpile: Next-Generation S-Class To Become Electrified

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to arrive very soon, with sales beginning sometime next year for Europe. But we don't know much about it, until now.

Autocar recently published a report proving some interesting details about the next S-Class. The big news is that Mercedes will only be offering electrified powertrains for the S, including mild (using an electric motor mounted in the gearbox) and plug-in versions. Engines are said to be variants of Mercedes' new inline-six in gas and diesel flavors, and the AMG-developed 4.0L V8.

For the design, recent spy photos reveal that Mercedes will be implementing a new grille, tri-band LED multibeam headlights, and door handles that retract into the bodywork to improve overall aero. One change that may surprise buyers in Europe is Mercedes' decision to drop the standard wheelbase model and only offer the long-wheelbase variant. According to Autocar, the reason is due to the new E-Class coming close in size to the standard-wheelbase S-Class (193.7-inches for the E-Class vs. 201.7-inches for the S-Class).

Source: Autocar