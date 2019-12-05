Nissan Cuts Two Days of Pay for North American Employees

Nissan is forcing employees to go without pay for two days at the beginning of January 2020 by remaining closed on the 2nd and 3rd of January. The move equates to a 9.2% pay cut for those paid monthly. In addition to the pay cuts, Nissan is cutting travel expenses by half effective immediately. All of Nissan's US operations, including Infiniti an Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp, the company's in house financing unit are included in the shut down.
Nissan has been plagued with falling sales in the U.S. with the entire group falling 16 percent in November. Nissan brand fell 13 percent and Infiniti fell 33 percent (You can view the industry sales figure ticker for November here). Nissan has been moving away from high volume fleet sales and cutting back on retail incentives in a drive to be more profitable.
