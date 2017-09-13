  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Nissan Finally Confirms A New Frontier is Coming

    By William Maley

      • Yes, there is a new Frontier. No, we don't know when it will debut.

    The current Nissan Frontier has been with us for over a decade and not much has changed with it. It has put Nissan well behind the pack of newer models from GM, Honda, and Toyota. Back in April, Nissan's North America vice president Christian Meunier the Frontier has future, hinting to us that a new model is on the horizon.

    Car and Driver reports that Nissan has officially announced that a new Frontier is coming and will be built at the company's Canton, Mississippi plant - currently home to the current model. Nissan also said that the arrival of the new Frontier is more than a year away.

    Not much more information was given on the next Frontier. A previous rumor had Nissan using the Navara pickup sold elsewhere in the world. But as we reported back in April, Meunier put a stop to this idea. He explained that the Navara was more of lifestyle vehicle, like a Honda Ridgeline. The next Frontier would be a true truck. Though we're wondering if Nissan's North America office has ever driven the Navara as reviews have it being as capable and riding as well as the Frontier.

    Source: Car and Driver


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Nissan

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×