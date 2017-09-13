Nissan Finally Confirms A New Frontier is Coming

The current Nissan Frontier has been with us for over a decade and not much has changed with it. It has put Nissan well behind the pack of newer models from GM, Honda, and Toyota. Back in April, Nissan's North America vice president Christian Meunier the Frontier has future, hinting to us that a new model is on the horizon.

Car and Driver reports that Nissan has officially announced that a new Frontier is coming and will be built at the company's Canton, Mississippi plant - currently home to the current model. Nissan also said that the arrival of the new Frontier is more than a year away.

Not much more information was given on the next Frontier. A previous rumor had Nissan using the Navara pickup sold elsewhere in the world. But as we reported back in April, Meunier put a stop to this idea. He explained that the Navara was more of lifestyle vehicle, like a Honda Ridgeline. The next Frontier would be a true truck. Though we're wondering if Nissan's North America office has ever driven the Navara as reviews have it being as capable and riding as well as the Frontier.

