Nissan Says A V6 is Coming for Titan, Hints Return of XTerra

Nissan and Toyota are outliers in the full-size truck market as they only offer V8 engines. Nissan had announced that a V6 was coming, but it hasn't appeared. Michael Bunce, senior vice president-product planning for Nissan North America told Wards Auto said a V6 is still in the cards, but it will appear in the next-generation Frontier.

“A new Frontier (small pickup) is on its way, and a V-6 is more geared toward that segment. Both (the Frontier and Titan) are built in the same plant in Mississippi, so that opportunity is being looked at for Titan also,” said Bunce.

“I can’t give you any specific details on that, but we will be moving in that direction,” Bunce said when asked if the V6 would first appear in the Frontier before appearing the Titan.

The V6 engine for trucks is mostly positioned for those buying them for fleet duty.

Wards Auto reports that it is unclear what V6 engine will be used.

Bunce also revealed the automaker is looking at a return to the off-road utility segment due to the resurgence of the segment due to models like the Jeep Wrangler.

“We know (via research) the Millennial male, through devices they’re becoming more isolated. And they want to reconnect with friends, family, outdoors. And a vehicle is an expression, a way to do that. We’re doing a lot of work in the space to understand that customer very well.”

Bunce also said the XTerra nameplate “is a great asset in terms of a name and a badge. It’s on the shelf right now, but it’s something we could utilize in the future.” The XTerra nameplate went away in 2015. Judging from these comments, it might mean the XTerra could be coming back.

Source: Wards Auto