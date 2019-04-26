Jump to content
    Nissan Sentra Previewed in the Nissan Sylphy

    2020-nissan-sylphy-sentra-2 (4).jpgNissan unveiled the Nissan Sylphy at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this month and spies have caught it in the US virtually confirming it will be coming to the US as the next generation Nissan Sentra.

    Looking like a mini-Nissan Altima, Nissan says the chassis is now much stiffer and they have gone and improved the suspension and steering feel.  The interior has been made to look much more luxurious with quilted seats and a slicker looking dashboard.

    The infotainment system is a 8-inch TFT screen and the driver gets a 7-inch TFT gauge cluster. Nissan's ProPilot Assist will be available and includes things like collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, cross traffic alert, and others. 

    No details yet on powertrain except that Nissan says the 4-cylinder engine and CVT have been updated. 

    2020-nissan-sylphy-sentra-shanghai-3.jpg

