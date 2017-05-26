  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Good-Bye Juke, Hello Kicks?

    By William Maley

      • Nissan considers Kicking out the Juke

    The quirky Nissan Juke could be on its way out of the North America. The Truth About Cars has learned from two sources that Nissan could kill the Juke after the 2017 or 2018 model year. Its replacement is the Brazilan Nissan Kicks crossover which was introduced last year. Not surprisingly, Nissan declined to comment.

    The Juke received a mixed reception when it launched in 2010 mostly down to its looks. But soon, the model would begin to find buyers. Its best year was back in 2014 with 38,184. Now, the Juke has been in freefall with sales of 19,577 in 2016. 2017 isn't faring any better with only 5,047 Jukes leaving dealer lots.

    The Kicks isn't as polarizing as the Juke in terms of looks. It is also slightly bigger than the Juke - 3.2 inches longer wheelbase. TTAC says the Kicks is likely to get the turbocharged 1.6L from the Juke. Sources say it could just be front-wheel drive only.

    Source: The Truth About Cars

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Nissan

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Juke was a DOA in my book. I never understood why it was approved for sale. Be interesting to learn more about the Kicks.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I like the Juke for whatever reason.

    Not that I would be caught dead or alive seen in one.

    But I find something interesting about it. I cant seem to put my finger on why I like it, but I do!

    Life is strange this way sometimes!

    c4785e1d-0e49-4d8e-b351-2ff059bbf5da-768

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The Juke is distinctive, doesn't look like anything else on the road.   Sat in one at an auto show once, the rear seat area seemed cramped and it felt very narrow inside...

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    The Juke is distinctive, doesn't look like anything else on the road.   Sat in one at an auto show once, the rear seat area seemed cramped and it felt very narrow inside...

    Now that you said it, I think I like it because of what you said: It is distinctive and doesn't look like anything else on the road and I do find it visually appealing.

    I think those are good enough reasons to like it...but Id never be caught dead in one!

    Id take the Maxima in a heartbeat though!

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×