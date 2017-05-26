Rumorpile: Good-Bye Juke, Hello Kicks?

The quirky Nissan Juke could be on its way out of the North America. The Truth About Cars has learned from two sources that Nissan could kill the Juke after the 2017 or 2018 model year. Its replacement is the Brazilan Nissan Kicks crossover which was introduced last year. Not surprisingly, Nissan declined to comment.

The Juke received a mixed reception when it launched in 2010 mostly down to its looks. But soon, the model would begin to find buyers. Its best year was back in 2014 with 38,184. Now, the Juke has been in freefall with sales of 19,577 in 2016. 2017 isn't faring any better with only 5,047 Jukes leaving dealer lots.

The Kicks isn't as polarizing as the Juke in terms of looks. It is also slightly bigger than the Juke - 3.2 inches longer wheelbase. TTAC says the Kicks is likely to get the turbocharged 1.6L from the Juke. Sources say it could just be front-wheel drive only.

Source: The Truth About Cars