Porsche Can't Seem To Make Up Its Mind on 911 Hybrid

Porsche has been hemming and hawing on whether or not to move forward with hybridizing the 911. Previously, Porsche said they would be bringing out a hybrid option for the 911 in 2022. But now, Porsche is putting those plans on hold until battery technology gets to a point where they see it as beneficial for the model.

“Today the battery technology wouldn’t be satisfying for us, and if it doesn’t satisfy us then we won’t offer it. It doesn’t make sense to offer a hybrid version which will just stay in the showroom, ” said August Achleitner, product-line director for the 911.

“It will be the next evolution of this car, that means at least four years from today.”

Some of the key issues deal with the additional weight that would come from adding a hybrid system, along with making sure the hybrid powertrain is able to help with overall performance.

Here is how Auto Express describes it,

Quote Porsche insiders say the lessons learned from the 918 Spyder and Cayenne E-Hybrid projects will help them maintain the 911’s agility. Engineers are not currently happy the weight and performance today’s batteries would bring, hence the delay in developing such a model. In certain dynamic respects hybrid power can be used as a plus, say the firm’s hybrid engineers, with four-wheel-drive e-power adding not just traction but also handling flexibility to the 911 recipe.

There is talk about Porsche possibly offering two hybrid variants of 911 - a middle of the range model to serve as an alternative to the Carrera and one to serve as the performance flagship, something akin to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

But it's going to be some time before we see any hybrid arrive on the 911.

Source: Auto Express, Drive