Porsche Plans On Pricing Upcoming Taycan Between Cayenne and Panamera

We've been wondering how much the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV will set you back. Considering the slick looks and amount of technology Porsche is planning for this, we're expecting a high price tag. But Automotive News reports that the Taycan will not be too expensive.

“We’re expecting a price somewhere between a Cayenne and a Panamera,” said Robert Meier, the Taycan's model line director.

For the European market, that means a possible starting price of above 80,000 euros (about $92,500). In the U.S., we could be seeing a base price of $75,500 - that's taking into consideration the base prices of the Cayenne ($65,700) and Panamera ($85,500). Please note this is not set in stone and we expect Porsche to provide pricing sometime later this or early next year.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)