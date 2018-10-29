Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ram Trucks Tired Of Being Number Three, Reconsiders Production In Mexico

      On second thought, maybe we'll keep building trucks in Mexico

    Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it would be moving production of the next-generation Ram HD trucks from Saltillo, Mexico to the Warren Truck Plant in Michigan. This was due to the U.S. Government threatening steep tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles. Saltillo would continue producing global commercial vehicles. But with a new Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; FCA is having second thoughts about moving production.

    CEO Mike Manley told Reuters that he wants Ram Trucks to move out of third place with truck sales.

    “We need to get ourselves into second” place. Frankly, I don’t care which of the two I take share from,” he said.

    Thus, he is reconsidering the decision made by his predecessor and keep some Ram HD production in Mexico.

    “With a combination of Warren and Mexico building what we call the classic truck, we have enough production to increase output next year if it’s required. In my opinion it will be required. We are gaining share. Obviously I am looking for that to continue, but it’s an incredibly competitive segment,” said Manley.

    The new agreement between the two countries calls for no import cap, so long as the vehicle meets a certain amount of content from various countries.

    Source: Reuters

    • Upvote 1

    Go to articles Ram Trucks

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    May the Truck wars escallate. Seems this is well founded as a story on the Alliance of automobile manufactures finds the following:

    https://autoalliance.org/economy/consumer-choice/

    To Quote:

    "In 2017, Americans continued to favor light trucks (SUVs, vans and pickups). Nationwide, 65% of total new vehicle sales were light trucks, compared to 35% for new cars. In 47 states more than half of new vehicle sales were light trucks.

    Auto buyers shopping for new vehicles now have more energy-efficient vehicles to choose from than ever. More than 490 models on sale today achieve high mileage (30+ MPG highway), including 43 hybrids, 19 plug-in hybrids, and 30 electric vehicles. And, traditional gasoline engines are getting increasingly fuel efficient as a result of new technologies."

    Great charts to see how it breaks down by state and they have it broken out auto type too.

    Seems Washington state is #1 in Hybrid auto sales and #3 in EVs.

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    You can have 10 factories, people have to want to buy a Ram over a Ford or Chevy/GMC.  Now if Mexico allows them to build the truck cheaper (although GM builds trucks there too) and they can undercut on price, maybe they win sales.  But at that point, why not lobby to get the chicken tax removed and have these made in China and have $20,000 Ram trucks to undercut the F150 by $10,000.  Then you'll see Ram rise up the sales chart.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Then you'll see Ram rise up the sales chart.

    Ram sales have risen every year since the economy cratered in '09 and they moved 177K.
    500,000 were sold in 2017. You've already seen Ram 'rising up the sales chart'.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Just wait for the next recession to possibly knock RAM into fourth place.  There is a reason that Ford is #1 and GM is #2.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Recently Browsing

    No registered users viewing this page.

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Catfan96
      Catfan96
      (45 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×