The old SAAB 9-3 has risen from the dead! The platform, now owned by National Electric Vehicles Sweden (NEVS) is being used as the basis for a "new" electric vehicle. The 9-3EV has gone into production in Tianjin China in a factory that can assemble up to 50,000 units a year. Further manufacturing facilities are being set up in Trollhättan, Sweden and a new facility in Shanghai China.
Back in January, Evergrande Groupe, an investor in Faraday Future, purchased a 51% stake in NEVS for $930 million. Evergrande is being tight lipped about the cars and no details have yet been released for range, power, battery size, or even On Sale dates.
