Sales Figure Ticker: January 2018

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 31.33% (8,480 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Toyota Motor North America - Up 16.8% (167,056 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mazda North American Operations - Up 15% (24,962 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Nissan Group - Up 10% (123,538 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Audi of America - Up 9.9% (14,511 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 8.7% (966 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volkswagen of America - Up 5.2% (24,744 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 4.7% (4,816 Vehicles Sold This Month)
BMW Group U.S. - Up 3.5% (21,953 Vehicles Sold This Month)
General Motors Co. - Up 1.3% (198,548 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 1.1% (44,357 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Kia Motors America - Up 0.01% (35,628 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 1% (9,050 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 1.1% (27,603 Vehicles Sold This Month)
American Honda Motor Co. - Down 1.7% (104,542 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Ford Motor Company - Down 6.6% (161,143 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Hyundai Motor America - Down 11.3% (41,243 Vehicles Sold This Month)
FCA US LLC - Down 13% (132,803 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -
Brands:
Acura - Down 3.2% (8,908 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Alfa Romeo - Up 1,426% (1,648 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Audi - Up 9.9% (14,511 Vehicles Sold This Month)
BMW - Up 5% (19,016 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Buick - Up 4% (13,648 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Cadillac - Down 3.9% (9,895 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Chevrolet - Up 5% (141,947 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Chrysler - Down 21% (10,584 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Dodge - Down 31% (27,600 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Fiat - Down 43% (1,229 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Ford - Down 5.6% (154,733 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Genesis - Down 11.3% (1,613 Vehicles Sold This Month)
GMC - Down 11.4% (33,058 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Honda - Down 1.6% (95,634 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Hyundai - Down 11.3% (39,629 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Infiniti - Down 8% (10,635 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Jaguar - Down 11% (2,604 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Jeep - Up 2% (59,703 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Kia - Up 0.01% (35,628 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Land Rover - Up 5% (6,446 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Lexus - Up 15% (17,914 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Lincoln - Down 27% (6,410 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Maserati - Up 8.7% (966 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mazda - Up 15% (24,962 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mercedes-Benz - Down 1% (25,307 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 6.9% (2,191 Vehicles Sold This Month)
MINI - Down 5.6% (2,937 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mitsubishi - Up 31.33% (8,480 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Nissan - Up 12.1% (112,903 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Porsche - Up 4.7% (4,816 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Ram Trucks - Down 16% (32,039 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Smart - Down 67.6% (105 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Subaru - Up 1.1% (44,357 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Toyota - Up 17% (149,142 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volkswagen - Up 5.2% (24,744 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volvo -
-
Welcome Guest!
Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net.
Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!
-
-
By William Maley •Sales Figure Ticker: January 2018
A new year, a chance for automakers to reset and start fresh
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 31.33% (8,480 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Edited by William Maley
User Feedback
-
-
Latest Reviews (Read More Reviews)
An intriguing option in the midsize luxury sedan class
By William Maley, in Reviews,
What is it like to drive the only hybrid small crossover on sale?
By William Maley, in Reviews,
35 Vehicles Reviewed in 2017, which ones made the cut to be named a favorite?
By William Maley, in Reviews,
I could have been a contender
By William Maley, in Reviews,
Almost $44,000 for a Cherokee?!
By William Maley, in Reviews,
Is the Fiata better than a Miata?
By William Maley, in Reviews,
-
There are no comments to display.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator