  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Sales Figure Ticker: January 2018

    A new year, a chance for automakers to reset and start fresh

    Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 31.33% (8,480 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Toyota Motor North America - Up 16.8% (167,056 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mazda North American Operations - Up 15% (24,962 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Nissan Group - Up 10% (123,538 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Audi of America -     Up 9.9% (14,511 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 8.7% (966 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volkswagen of America - Up 5.2% (24,744 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 4.7% (4,816 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    BMW Group U.S. - Up 3.5% (21,953 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    General Motors Co. - Up 1.3% (198,548 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 1.1% (44,357 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Kia Motors America - Up 0.01% (35,628 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 1% (9,050 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 1.1% (27,603 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    American Honda Motor Co. - Down 1.7% (104,542 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Ford Motor Company -  Down 6.6% (161,143 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Hyundai Motor America - Down 11.3% (41,243 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    FCA US LLC - Down 13% (132,803 Vehicles Sold This Month)

    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - 

    Brands:
    Acura - Down 3.2% (8,908 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Alfa Romeo - Up 1,426% (1,648 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Audi - Up 9.9% (14,511 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    BMW - Up 5% (19,016 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Buick - Up 4% (13,648 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Cadillac - Down 3.9% (9,895 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Chevrolet - Up 5% (141,947 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Chrysler - Down 21% (10,584 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Dodge - Down 31% (27,600 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Fiat - Down 43% (1,229 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Ford - Down 5.6% (154,733 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Genesis - Down 11.3% (1,613 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    GMC - Down 11.4% (33,058 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Honda - Down 1.6% (95,634 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Hyundai - Down 11.3% (39,629 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Infiniti - Down 8% (10,635 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Jaguar - Down 11% (2,604 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Jeep - Up 2% (59,703 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Kia - Up 0.01% (35,628 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Land Rover - Up 5% (6,446 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Lexus - Up 15% (17,914 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Lincoln - Down 27% (6,410 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Maserati - Up 8.7% (966 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mazda - Up 15% (24,962 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mercedes-Benz - Down 1% (25,307 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 6.9% (2,191 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    MINI - Down 5.6% (2,937 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mitsubishi - Up 31.33% (8,480 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Nissan - Up 12.1% (112,903 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Porsche - Up 4.7% (4,816 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Ram Trucks - Down 16% (32,039 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Smart - Down 67.6% (105 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Subaru - Up 1.1% (44,357 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Toyota - Up 17% (149,142 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volkswagen - Up 5.2% (24,744 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volvo - 

