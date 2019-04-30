SMART Exits North America

We've been reporting that the future of SMART in the U.S. was uncertain. In an email to TechCrunch, Daimler has announced that SMART will end sales of their one model, the SMART EQ Fortwo, at the end of this model year. Mercedes-Benz dealers in the US and Canada will continue to service and support SMART owners. The SMART EQ Fortwo is a electric only vehicle with a range of about 58 miles. SMART stopped selling the gasoline version of the car after 2017.

Daimler is not killing the brand entirely. They have joined with Chinese manufacturer Geely to produce the SMART brand for China and other global markets.

SMART vehicles are the primary vehicle in car sharing company Car2Go's fleets. Car2go recently rebranded to ShareNow in partnership with BMW and has added CLA and GLA models to its fleet.