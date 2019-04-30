Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    SMART Exits North America

      ...2019 will be the final year for SMART here...

    We've been reporting that the future of SMART in the U.S. was uncertain. In an email to TechCrunch, Daimler has announced that SMART will end sales of their one model, the SMART EQ Fortwo, at the end of this model year.  Mercedes-Benz dealers in the US and Canada will continue to service and support SMART owners. The SMART EQ Fortwo is a electric only vehicle with a range of about 58 miles. SMART stopped selling the gasoline version of the car after 2017

    Daimler is not killing the brand entirely. They have joined with Chinese manufacturer Geely to produce the SMART brand for China and other global markets. 

    SMART vehicles are the primary vehicle in car sharing company Car2Go's fleets.  Car2go recently rebranded to ShareNow in partnership with BMW and has added CLA and GLA models to its fleet.  

    Source: TechCrunch

    riviera74

    Bye Bye SMART.  No buyers = no sales.  NOBODY in the USA wants a subcompact car.  NOBODY.

    IF BMW was smart, they would either electrify the Mini Cooper or stop selling them here.  At least Mini Coopers had a USP that people bought into.  Smart never did.

    surreal1272
    I would take any Mini Cooper over any Smart car. Absolutely overpriced garbage. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Making it an all electric with such a tiny range really extra double dog did them in. 58 miles is pathetic. Electric lawnmowers run longer than that.

