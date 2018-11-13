Subaru's first plug-in hybrid is just around the corner. The 2019 Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid is expected to debut later this month at the LA Auto Show. As we reported back in February, Subaru would be using the electric powertrain from Toyota's Prius Prime, teamed with one of their boxer engines. We now have some new details on the Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid via a California Air Resources Board (CARB) filing.

Autoblog obtained the document which reveals that the Crosstrek PHEV will utilize a 2.0L boxer-four engine (most likely the same engine found in standard Crosstrek). The document also lists an electric range at 25.650 miles based on the Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule - replicates city driving conditions. That's very similar to the Toyota Prius Prime when it is put into EV mode.

But this also prompts some questions. Is the Crosstrek PHEV using a larger battery than the Prius Prime? We would think the added weight of the all-wheel-drive system would bring the range down. Also, is the electric motor providing power to all four wheels or just to one of the axles?

Hopefully, we'll some get answers in the near future.