Updates Grace the 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI

We're a few years out from the next-generation Subaru WRX and WRX STI. To help tide us over till then, Subaru has unveiled the refreshed 2018 WRX and WRX STI.

Subaru has made some changes to the exterior, though it may be hard to notice at first since they look like the current model. There are new grilles and a set of larger air intakes. The Limited models of the WRX and WRX STI also get LED headlights that swivel when the steering wheel is turned. Inside, Subaru has both models a bit more bearable to live with thicker glass and added sound insulation to help reduce outside noise. Other improvements include better interior materials and larger infotainment systems for both models.

Under the skin, both the WRX and STI see tweaks to the chassis and power steering. WRX models equipped with the six-speed manual feature a redesigned synchro design to improve feel and a new clutch that is smoother during gear changes. On STI models, the Driver’s Control Center Differential (DCCD) - vary the amount the torque being distributed - switches to a fully electronically controlled limited-slip differential. (The previous system used a combination of electronic and mechanical bits.) Subaru says the switch to an electronic system for the DCCD makes it smoother and quicker to respond.

Other changes of note:

WRX Premium is now available with a Performance package that features eight-way power Recaro seats, Jurid brake pads, brake calipers painted red, and 18-inch wheels with a double-spoke design. WRX STI gets a set of Brembo brakes - 6-Piston calipers up front, 2-piston in the rear, and larger discs. 19-inch alloy wheels come standard on the STI Both WRX and STI get revised crash structures up front Pricing hasn't been announced, but the two are expected to arrive at Subaru dealers later this spring.

January 5, 2017

SUBARU DEBUTS 2018 WRX® AND WRX STI® WITH PERFORMANCE, COMFORT AND SAFETY UPGRADES

Revised front styling for a more aggressive look Suspension optimized for better handling and ride comfort New 19-inch wheels, upgraded Brembo® brakes and revised DCCD All-Wheel Drive give WRX STI wider performance envelope New available Recaro® power seats Performance Package option for WRX models New EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology safety features Upgraded interior materials and quieter cabin Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc., which this month posted its eighth consecutive year of record-breaking sales, today introduced the 2018 WRX and WRX STI, each debuting performance, comfort, design and safety enhancements for a more rewarding driving experience. The new models reach Subaru retailers in spring.



A restyled front fascia WRX and WRX STI shows a sportier attitude, highlighted by a more pronounced grille design, along with a larger lower grille opening. The WRX Limited and all STI feature redesigned LED Steering Responsive Headlights that help illuminate curves in nighttime driving. For greater versatility, all WRX and STI models now feature new roof rack mounting brackets.



WRX for 2018

With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the rally-bred WRX is a performance and value benchmark in the high-performance AWD sport-compact segment. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic® CVT with manual mode.



The WRX features new front and rear suspension tuning for improved steering stability and ride comfort, while retaining the car’s high cornering performance capability. Subaru significantly enhanced shifter feel for the 6-speed manual transmission, with a new synchro design and reduced friction, along with smoother clutch take-up. The WRX electric power steering (EPS) was revised to provide an even smoother, more natural feel, while integrating the steering motor and electronic control unit reduces weight.



A new optional Performance Package for the WRX Premium features Recaro 8-way power seats, red-painted brake calipers and upgraded JURID brake pads, and deletes the moonroof to reduce weight. The standard 18-inch wheels feature a bold new double-spoke design.



WRX STI for 2018

A comprehensive handling enhancement for the 2018 STI includes the revised suspension tuning as featured on the WRX, plus a revised DCCD AWD system, significantly upgraded brakes and this model’s first-ever 19-inch wheels. The DCCD system, which previously used a combination of mechanical and electronic center limited slip differential control, now uses electronic control for quicker and smoother response. The 19-inch alloy wheels feature a striking Y-shaped spoke design and carry 245/35R19 tires that help raise cornering performance while giving the STI an even more aggressive stance.



The yellow-painted brake calipers identify a significantly upgraded Brembo Performance Brake System that now uses stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear and larger, drilled rotors all around for better heat dissipation. New brake pads provide significantly greater surface area for improved braking feel and fade resistance. The STI also offers the Recaro seats (standard on STI Limited, optional for base trim).



Powered by a 305-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.



Improved Usability with a Sporting Edge

The everyday usability that has contributed to WRX and STI popularity gets even better for 2018. All models feature upgraded interior materials, rear seat armrest with cup holders, redesigned interior door grips and faster remote trunk opening.



New measures that reduce unwanted noise include thicker door glass, revised door sealing and a foam-filled windshield header beam. A new, larger high-definition multi-function display (5.9-inch vs. 4.3-inch before) makes it easier to see vehicle functions at a glance. WRX Limited models feature power driver’s seat lumbar adjustment. The standard WRX adds heated exterior mirrors (already standard on others), while the WRX Premium upgrades to a SUBARU STARLINK™ 7.0” multimedia unit from the previous STARLINK 6.2” unit.



Safety

Subaru revised the front structure of the WRX and WRX STI for enhanced frontal collision performance. The WRX Limited, when equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now features Vehicle Hold (AVH), and a new EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM). The EAM uses LED indicators to display EyeSight status and alerts on the windshield, allowing the driver to see them without diverting eyes from the road ahead. The AVH feature replaces the Hill Holder and Hill Start Assist functions and offers greater functionality, holding the vehicle on all road grades, not only inclines. For example, AVH can help reduce driver fatigue by holding the car at traffic lights, and then can seamlessly transition to acceleration.



