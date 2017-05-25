  • Sign in to follow this  
    Infographic Reveals Key Details for Model 3

    By William Maley

      • A Tesla Spokesperson confirms the legitimacy of this document

    Thanks to a poster on the Model 3 Owners Club forum, we have some new and juicy information concerning the Model 3. The images posted come from an infographic being handed out to Tesla employees as "talking points" to try and sway people away from Model 3. A Tesla spokesperson confirmed to Road and Track the infographic is real and accurate.

    Some information listed on the infographic is already known such as a 215+ mile range and having to pay to use Tesla's Superchargers. There is also new information such as a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds (though it is unclear what is the powertrain layout is being quoted), and a total of 14 cubic feet between the front and rear cargo holds.

    The infographic also mentions something interesting about delivery timing - "As we continue to build out our production capacity to meet the higher number of advanced reservations, deliveries for Model 3 orders placed today are not expected until mid 2018."

    Source: Model 3 Owners Club, Road & Track
    Pic Credit: Model 3 Owners Club

     

    Anthony Fongaro

    So they want Tesla Sales Associates to sway customers away from the Model 3 and to the Model S? I wonder if that will work with such a big price difference. 

    dfelt

    Very Interesting!

    First big question, where are the two kids being put in the Tesla S? Trunk? Last I knew there was no 3rd row seat.

    The charts are good and should really send home a clear message about the differences.

    3 minutes ago, Anthony Fongaro said:

    So they want Tesla Sales Associates to sway customers away from the Model 3 and to the Model S? I wonder if that will work with such a big price difference. 

    Agree, I know plenty that have placed their deposits for a Tesla 3 and are excited for an EV that is priced between 15-50K. 

    I suspect many will be disappointed when they see that the features they want are pushing their Tesla 3 into Tesla S price range. I would not be surprised to see many cancel their reservation. 

    Bigger question to ask is how many once they see the pricing, will flip the reservation over to an S model?

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There is a rear facing 3rd row seat optional on the Model-S

    Cool to know, interesting that in all the time I have been in tesla S and seen them that I never have seen this option or heard about it. Weird. Those have got to be some tiny seats for tiny kids.

    dfelt

    Interesting, the third row is so close to the roof and glass, I am surprised it is legally safe.

    TeslaS3rdrow.jpg

    Not impressed with kids in the seats.

    Tesla3rdRowOccupied.png

    Guess good for Tailgating!

    TeslaSTailgating.jpg

    Over all if you need to haul more than 5 people get an SUV/CUV. This is crazy.

    FAPTurbo

    the deposit gets them hooked, hyped, defers other car purchases and then has the potential outcome of upselling to a Model S once the 3 comes out. 

    SOP for a lot of companies. 

    balthazar

    I hope to hell the mail slot trunk opening on the 3 gets redesigned. Don't understand why they didn't make it a hatch like the S.

