Infographic Reveals Key Details for Model 3

Thanks to a poster on the Model 3 Owners Club forum, we have some new and juicy information concerning the Model 3. The images posted come from an infographic being handed out to Tesla employees as "talking points" to try and sway people away from Model 3. A Tesla spokesperson confirmed to Road and Track the infographic is real and accurate.

Some information listed on the infographic is already known such as a 215+ mile range and having to pay to use Tesla's Superchargers. There is also new information such as a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds (though it is unclear what is the powertrain layout is being quoted), and a total of 14 cubic feet between the front and rear cargo holds.

The infographic also mentions something interesting about delivery timing - "As we continue to build out our production capacity to meet the higher number of advanced reservations, deliveries for Model 3 orders placed today are not expected until mid 2018."

Source: Model 3 Owners Club, Road & Track

Pic Credit: Model 3 Owners Club