  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Model Y SUV Unveiling on March 14th

      Expected to be about 10% more expensive than Model 3

    Elon Musk revealed in a series of tweets that the Tesla Model Y compact crossover would be revealed at an event in their LA Design Studio on March 14th.  Detailed specs, pricing, and even test rides will be available.  Musk says that the Model Y will be about 10% larger than a Tesla Model 3 and expects pricing to be about 10% more.  The Model Y will share battery sizes with the Model 3 and because of increased size and weight will get slightly less range.  Musk indicated that the Model Y will look a lot like a Model 3 and will not have the falcon wing doors found on the Model X. 

    Last week Tesla announced that the base model $35,000 (before destination charges) version of its Model 3 sedan was now available and that it would be closing most of its retail locations to focus mainly on online sales.


    balthazar

    $38750 + 3,875 = $42,625 (plus $1200 destination fees??) And that's IF the "base price" version comes out first, instead of only trims costing $10K-15K more. I'd fully expect only circa $55K versions for the first 2-3 years, if past history is legitimate.

    dfelt

    Will be cramped, sadly having sat in the S, X and 3, I see no reason they will improve the interior room beyond the current crackjack box. Sad, as it is exciting that more and more EV options come out but they really need to learn how to build an EV with room inside. Bolt is roomier inside than any Tesla.

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Will be cramped, sadly having sat in the S, X and 3, I see no reason they will improve the interior room beyond the current crackjack box. Sad, as it is exciting that more and more EV options come out but they really need to learn how to build an EV with room inside. Bolt is roomier inside than any Tesla.

    Just admit that everything is cramped for you.  The Model 3 is 3-series sized. 

    dfelt
    45 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Just admit that everything is cramped for you.  The Model 3 is 3-series sized. 

    Yes true it is, but as an electric auto, One would think they could make the interior space roomy and comfy even for big people like me. 

    Yes most are not 6'6" tall 290lbs, but still I can fit in a Bolt, so if Tesla is doing their job right, I should fit in a Tesla X which is very hard for me to do. That is sad Panda for me. 

    sad panda GIF

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    Yes true it is, but as an electric auto, One would think they could make the interior space roomy and comfy even for big people like me. 

    Yes most are not 6'6" tall 290lbs, but still I can fit in a Bolt, so if Tesla is doing their job right, I should fit in a Tesla X which is very hard for me to do. That is sad Panda for me. 

    sad panda GIF

    Yeah, but the Bolt is also fairly dorky looking.  You might just not be built for Sedans. 

    Robert Hall

    I usually never have headroom issues in cars (6'0"/240lbs), and I usually never sit in the back seat of any vehicle, but sitting in the back seat of the CT6 at the car show Saturday I was surprised my forehead was hitting the rear sunroof surround (was fine up front).  In the rear, there is recessed area between the rear window and sunroof surround my head fit it, which seemed weird.  Plenty of legroom, though.  The sloping semi-fastback roofline on so many sedans really cuts into rear seat headroom.. I didn't try the backseat of the Regal GS or CTS, but I imagine it would be tight back there for me. 

    smk4565

    I bet it starts under $40k, the more nicely equipped ones will be $50k, but you can spend $50k on a Chevy Blazer, or easily $50k on an Acura or Lincoln SUV, and this is a Tesla.  They will sell loads of these.  

    regfootball

    the quest for CAFE has had manufacturers whittling away at cabin volume and shape and size with aggression the last 10 years and for bigger people (of which there are plenty of in this country) it does make for tight cabins.  The Volt for example was a pretty useless car, no wonder they have to kill it.  Why not a Ford Edge or explorer sized electric car?

