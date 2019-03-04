Tesla Model Y SUV Unveiling on March 14th

Elon Musk revealed in a series of tweets that the Tesla Model Y compact crossover would be revealed at an event in their LA Design Studio on March 14th. Detailed specs, pricing, and even test rides will be available. Musk says that the Model Y will be about 10% larger than a Tesla Model 3 and expects pricing to be about 10% more. The Model Y will share battery sizes with the Model 3 and because of increased size and weight will get slightly less range. Musk indicated that the Model Y will look a lot like a Model 3 and will not have the falcon wing doors found on the Model X.

Last week Tesla announced that the base model $35,000 (before destination charges) version of its Model 3 sedan was now available and that it would be closing most of its retail locations to focus mainly on online sales.