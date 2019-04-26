Tesla Posts $722M First Quarter Loss

Tesla posted a $722M loss for the first quarter of 2019, higher than analysts expectations. This was a swing from a 4th quarter 2018 profit of $139.5M. Cash on hand is $1.5B lower than end of 2018, now $2.2B, partially due to a one time payment of $920M in convertible bonds that came due.
Tesla says that is built 63,000 model 3s in the first quarter gearing up for overseas sales, though only 12,100 of those vehicle were delivered. Tesla is maintaining its projections of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles total for the year.
Tesla recently announced updates to its Model S and Model X vehicles that allow them to travel further on a single charge and also charge up to 50% faster than before. These updates require the purchase of a new vehicle and cannot be simple downloads over the air. They are also offering current owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X Performance model a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode. Part of the reason for this upgrade is that the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 now share drive components and that simplification could yield big savings for the company.
Tesla is also preparing for the launch of the Tesla Model Y small crossover based on the Model 3 sedan, but deliveries of that vehicle do not start until Fall 2020
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.