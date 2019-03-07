Jump to content
    Tesla Releases Version 3.0 of Supercharging

      Can charge at a rate up to 1000 miles of range in one hour

    Tesla announced the evening of March 6th 2019 that Version 3.0 of their supercharging network would roll out across the globe and be in place by the end of calendar year 2019. With the growth of the global market and to support a ever growing base of Tesla 3 owners and the upcoming new products, charging needed to get faster to reduce wait times by their customers. As such. V3 Supercharging was born out of Tesla's experience with the world's largest grid connected batteries enabling Tesla to surpass all OEM auto competitors in recharging their electric auto's.

    V3 Supercharging is a utility scale new architecture product that can delivery a peak rate of 250kW per car using a new 1MW power cabinet delivered via liquid cooled charging lines. This allows the Tesla 3 to recover 75 miles of range in 5 min with a charge rate of 1000 miles per hour. This new charging technology cuts the average time spent recharging by 50%. In addition to the new 250kW Superchargers, Tesla is able to push out an update to the existing V2 Superchargers that will allow a 145kW charge rate on the 12,000 plus V2 Superchargers around the world. This will be coming in the next couple of weeks as Tesla works to reduce charge times at existing charge stations. Tesla is expecting to double by the end of the calendar year 2019 the number of Tesla auto's on the road globally and having a faster recharge time on existing Superchargers is critical, but in high volume areas, this will need to be addressed and Tesla says they can do this by adding the 250kW chargers to existing stations.

    average-time-charging.jpg 

    Tesla V2 charging cable to the left, V3 liquid cable to the right.

    image.png

    This new supercharger no longer splits power with the vehicle next to you  but delivers the full amount of charge to your battery. Tesla expects the average time spent by a customer at a Supercharging station to drop to 15 min on average. 

    Tesla is also pushing out to Tesla 3's a new On-Route battery Warmup software feature that will intelligently heat the battery to the optimal temperature so that at the time of arrival at the supercharging station it can take a full high capacity charge quickly to get you on your way. This becomes very important as Tesla says with the Model Y on the way V3 SuperCharging is the only way Tesla can sustain quickly keeping people moving and not waiting around.

    San Francisco bay area will get the first of the all new V3 Supercharger stations. These new V3 chargers will be made available to the Tesla Early Access Program participants. V3 Supercharging stations will get installed in North America during Q2 & Q3 time frames with Asia and Europe installations starting in Q4 of 2019.

    Now you might ask what about the Tesla S and X auto's? While they currently will not be able to take advantage of the 250 kW chargers, Tesla does say in their release that in the coming months, Tesla S and X will get software updates to allow them to use the 145kW V2 Superchargers.

    One might ask how does this compare to what the VW-backed Electrify America network? Electrify America is currently rolling out 350 kW capable chargers. These chargers will allow a Tesla 3 to get 185 miles of range in 9 minutes once the Tesla 3 has their new Software update.

    The Future of ultra fast recharging is coming and should allow a revolutionary change in the way people drive.

    Source: Tesla Blog

    Paolino

    So I admit to not knowing much about rechargeable batteries, but does charging them so quickly have any effect on the lifespan of a battery? 

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    So I admit to not knowing much about rechargeable batteries, but does charging them so quickly have any effect on the lifespan of a battery? 

    It can.   Tesla and GM alter their charging rate as the battery gets full.  Over 90% capacity and the charging rate slows down in order to prevent damage.  As noted above, the Tesla will also now pre-warm their battery when it detects via the navigation system that it is on its way to a supercharger. This will allow the battery to accept a charge more rapidly. 

    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    So I admit to not knowing much about rechargeable batteries, but does charging them so quickly have any effect on the lifespan of a battery? 

    In the early days of Lithium Ion batteries, yes too fast of a charge would kill off cells shorting the battery life. Today much of what is built can handle fast charging with no loss of cell life which has been proven by the hybid auto's used in taxi service that have hundreds of thousands of miles driven on them and no to minimal cell death.

    As we move towards solid state batteries, we will be able to recharge even faster.

    The biggest issue is heat that builds up as to why the V3 chargers have liquid cooling charge cables compared to the air cooled V2 cables.

    Heat over time does degrade products as to why liquid cooling becomes important for battery conditioning and recharging. 

    Nissan Leaf was delayed getting their long range Leaf Plus cars out due to changing from an air cooled battery to a liquid temperature controlled battery. This helps insure the 10yr warranty works with minimal obligation to full fill replacing the battery pack due to degraded battery capacity.

    Plus as it states in the writeup, conditioning the battery to a certain temp allows for maximizing a fast recharge of said battery.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    In the early days of Lithium Ion batteries, yes too fast of a charge would kill off cells shorting the battery life. Today much of what is built can handle fast charging with no loss of cell life which has been proven by the hybid auto's used in taxi service that have hundreds of thousands of miles driven on them and no to minimal cell death.

    That's a bit of a mirage. The lithium ion batteries are still susceptible to damage when charging fast if they keep charging fast over 90% capacity. It's not that charging fast kills them, it's that charging fast when they're close to full capacity kills them.  That has always been the case.  The difference now is that the chargers can communicate with the battery and automagically slow the flow of electricity as the battery nears full capacity. 

    This is why cars like the Bolt can add 90 mile of range in 30 minutes, but a full charge take longer than just multiplying that out.

    From this blog, you can see that the Bolt starts to automatically regulate the down the flow of energy at 50% capacity and again at 70% capacity.

    • Quote

       

      • The Bolt EV battery is quite sensitive to internal temperature, and needs to be at 65 to 70 degrees F to charge at the highest rate;
      • Fast-charging starts to taper off at 50 percent capacity, and tapers again at 70 percent; and
      • Chevy's advertised "90 miles in 30 minutes" will only likely occur if the battery starts between 0 and 50 percent capacity.

       

      It is highly likely that Tesla will be doing the same thing here and the 1,000 miles of range in 60 minutes is an "Up to" and "under ideal conditions" type of rating.  Not everyone will see that unless their battery pack is at 1% and it is a 68 degree day.

    dfelt
    43 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's a bit of a mirage. The lithium ion batteries are still susceptible to damage when charging fast if they keep charging fast over 90% capacity. It's not that charging fast kills them, it's that charging fast when they're close to full capacity kills them.  That has always been the case.  The difference now is that the chargers can communicate with the battery and automagically slow the flow of electricity as the battery nears full capacity. 

    This is why cars like the Bolt can add 90 mile of range in 30 minutes, but a full charge take longer than just multiplying that out.

    From this blog, you can see that the Bolt starts to automatically regulate the down the flow of energy at 50% capacity and again at 70% capacity.

    • It is highly likely that Tesla will be doing the same thing here and the 1,000 miles of range in 60 minutes is an "Up to" and "under ideal conditions" type of rating.  Not everyone will see that unless their battery pack is at 1% and it is a 68 degree day.

    Thank you for expanding on the automagically adjust the charge as the battery gets full. That is very true and due to that intelligence is why we see very little failure on Li battery packs even on technology like laptops or cell phones. Many now talk with the charger on the progress of charging so they do adjust.

    I do think Tesla will overcome this regulation of charging by using their newly bought Supercapacitor company from LA that builds Auto Supercapacitors. I can see them being used not just from a performance standpoint but also in a recharge standpoint of letting the supercapacitor take the hit from rapid charging and stream the electrical flow back to the batteries.

     

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model Y SUV Unveiling on March 14th
      By Drew Dowdell
      Elon Musk revealed in a series of tweets that the Tesla Model Y compact crossover would be revealed at an event in their LA Design Studio on March 14th.  Detailed specs, pricing, and even test rides will be available.  Musk says that the Model Y will be about 10% larger than a Tesla Model 3 and expects pricing to be about 10% more.  The Model Y will share battery sizes with the Model 3 and because of increased size and weight will get slightly less range.  Musk indicated that the Model Y will look a lot like a Model 3 and will not have the falcon wing doors found on the Model X. 
      Last week Tesla announced that the base model $35,000 (before destination charges) version of its Model 3 sedan was now available and that it would be closing most of its retail locations to focus mainly on online sales.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model Y SUV Unveiling on March 14th
      By Drew Dowdell
      Elon Musk revealed in a series of tweets that the Tesla Model Y compact crossover would be revealed at an event in their LA Design Studio on March 14th.  Detailed specs, pricing, and even test rides will be available.  Musk says that the Model Y will be about 10% larger than a Tesla Model 3 and expects pricing to be about 10% more.  The Model Y will share battery sizes with the Model 3 and because of increased size and weight will get slightly less range.  Musk indicated that the Model Y will look a lot like a Model 3 and will not have the falcon wing doors found on the Model X. 
      Last week Tesla announced that the base model $35,000 (before destination charges) version of its Model 3 sedan was now available and that it would be closing most of its retail locations to focus mainly on online sales.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Announces $35,000 Model 3 Now Available; Closing Most Retail Locations
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla announced that beginning today, the standard version of the Model 3 with a base price of $35,000 is available for order.  The base Model 3 has a top speed of 130 mph and a 0-60 time for 5.6 seconds. Additionally, Tesla will be introducing a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with 240 miles of range, top speed of 140mph, 0-60 of 5.3 seconds, and some interior upgrades for $37,000 before incentives.  Tesla claims that these upgrades give customers 9% more range for 6% more money.
      Existing Model 3 drivers will be receiving firmware updates that will increase the range of the Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3 to 325 miles and the Model 3 Performance top speed to 162 mph.  The firmware update for all Model 3 cars will give an approximate 5% power increase. 
      In the same announcement, Tesla revealed that they will be closing most of their retail locations with the exception of a few high traffic outlets and moving to an online-only sales model.  Customers buying a Model 3 will now be able to try the car for 7 days or 1,000 miles and return it for free.  Tesla claims that this will ease customer concerns about being able to test drive the vehicle before purchase.  By moving to an online-only system, Telsa claims that it will be able to reduce prices 6% on average. 
      Tesla is moving to a Same-Day and in some locations Same-Hour service system where Tesla comes to the driver rather than the traditional method of vehicle service. Tesla is also guaranteeing everywhere in every country they sell in.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Announces $35,000 Model 3 Now Available; Closing Most Retail Locations
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla announced that beginning today, the standard version of the Model 3 with a base price of $35,000 is available for order.  The base Model 3 has a top speed of 130 mph and a 0-60 time for 5.6 seconds. Additionally, Tesla will be introducing a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with 240 miles of range, top speed of 140mph, 0-60 of 5.3 seconds, and some interior upgrades for $37,000 before incentives.  Tesla claims that these upgrades give customers 9% more range for 6% more money.
      Existing Model 3 drivers will be receiving firmware updates that will increase the range of the Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3 to 325 miles and the Model 3 Performance top speed to 162 mph.  The firmware update for all Model 3 cars will give an approximate 5% power increase. 
      In the same announcement, Tesla revealed that they will be closing most of their retail locations with the exception of a few high traffic outlets and moving to an online-only sales model.  Customers buying a Model 3 will now be able to try the car for 7 days or 1,000 miles and return it for free.  Tesla claims that this will ease customer concerns about being able to test drive the vehicle before purchase.  By moving to an online-only system, Telsa claims that it will be able to reduce prices 6% on average. 
      Tesla is moving to a Same-Day and in some locations Same-Hour service system where Tesla comes to the driver rather than the traditional method of vehicle service. Tesla is also guaranteeing everywhere in every country they sell in.
    • ykX
      Here's How Much the Tesla Model 3 Performance Saves In Fuel Costs Versus a Regular Car
      By ykX
      Interesting article on Jalopnik and video from Engineering Explained.  Jason Fenske compared his Model 3 with comparable ICE car Giulia Quadrifoglio.
      Jalopnik
      "According to Jason’s rough, conservative calculations, not taking into account various possible driving conditions and driving styles, you would save about $1,400 per year driving the Model 3 Performance. The EPA estimates that annual fuel costs would be $550 for the Model 3 Performance and $2,250 for the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which would be a difference of about $1,600 annually."

