Please Stop Asking About A Turbocharged 86 or BRZ Says Chief Engineer

The Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ coupes have earned a lot of praise agile and nimble handling. But many agree that they could use more power. The 2.0L boxer-four only produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Rumors have been swirling about possibly turbocharging the engine. But the chief engineer on the 86 and BRZ said that turbocharging is not in the cards for this generation.

“When we launched 86, I got literally millions of questions from around the world of ‘when would you be launching the turbo version? I believe that often times I answered that there won’t be a turbo version, and there were some articles in the media that Mr Tada doesn’t like a turbo," said Tetsuya Tada, the chief engineer for the two coupes to CarAdvice.

“That’s not really true. I do like turbos, however if we come up with a turbo version of the 86 and boost up the power that would result in the necessity of changing the basic configuration completely, to come up with a car that I would be satisfied with.”

Emphasis ours. Tada said the current car's weight distribution was designed the 2.0L boxer-four in mind.

“One characteristic of the 86 is that in terms of the front balance its slightly front loaded so it makes the handling more fast and agile. So if we were to come up with a turbo version, we would have to go change the weight balance between the front and the rear. That means we have to come up with a completely new platform, so it’s not about just changing or slight modification in the engine parts,” said Tada.

But considering how much demand there is for a turbocharged model, it might cause Toyota and Subaru to look at it for the next-generation models, whenever that may be. In the meantime, there a number of aftermarket suppliers who are willing to add a bit of turbo for your current GT86 or BRZ.

Source: CarAdvice