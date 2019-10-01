Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Lightly Freshens the C-HR

      ...so slight, I had to look at the current car to see the difference...

    Toyota has released an update to its funky little crossover/hatchback, the C-HR.  The changes are slight and include a (slightly) revised front fascia, new wheels, two new colors, Android Auto and Apple Car play standard, and on the Limited trim, an adaptive front lighting system and 8-way power seats. 

    2020_Toyota_CHR_04.jpgThe C-HR already comes with Toyota Safety Sense - P, a suite of safety technologies that include  a multi-feature advanced active safety suite that bundles Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

    The C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing 144 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm. A CVT puts the power to the wheels, though in sport mode it simulates a 7-speed automatic. The C-HR has a EPA-estimated MPG of 27 city / 31 highway / 29 combined. 

    Source: Toyota Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I always get this one confused with the Honda CUVs especially since the name is C-HR. 🙄

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    19 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I always get this one confused with the Honda CUVs especially since the name is C-HR. 🙄

    It's hard to type and not type HR-V or CH-R. 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      September 2019: Toyota Motor North America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      Subaru News: Toyota to Take Bigger Interest in Subaru
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota is in plans to purchase additional shares of Subaru to raise its stake to over 20% from around 17% today. Subaru in kind will also invest back in Toyota via a similar stock purchase of Toyota. If the deal is approved by Toyota's board, it is a step towards making Subaru a whole owned subsidiary that would create a 'Mega Toyota'.  Toyota recently announced a similar purchase of Suzuki shares to form a new alliance for the Indian market. 
      Toyota and Subaru have worked together before on projects such as the Subaru BRZ / Toyota 86 and Subaru for a time built Toyota Camrys at its plant in Indiana.
      Toyota sees Subaru as being strong in sport utility vehicles and in all-wheel drive technology. Toyota and Subaru have also announced plans to jointly build a platform for an electric SUV.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota to Take Bigger Interest in Subaru
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota is in plans to purchase additional shares of Subaru to raise its stake to over 20% from around 17% today. Subaru in kind will also invest back in Toyota via a similar stock purchase of Toyota. If the deal is approved by Toyota's board, it is a step towards making Subaru a whole owned subsidiary that would create a 'Mega Toyota'.  Toyota recently announced a similar purchase of Suzuki shares to form a new alliance for the Indian market. 
      Toyota and Subaru have worked together before on projects such as the Subaru BRZ / Toyota 86 and Subaru for a time built Toyota Camrys at its plant in Indiana.
      Toyota sees Subaru as being strong in sport utility vehicles and in all-wheel drive technology. Toyota and Subaru have also announced plans to jointly build a platform for an electric SUV.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota 86 / Subaru BRZ Concepts to be shown at Tokyo Motor Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota and Subaru are working on their next generations of the 86 and BRZ respectively and it is rumored that the concepts of the next generation cars will be shown at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.  The production versions would follow in 2021.
      While there is talk of a new platform, it is likely that it will be an upgraded version of the existing platform as neither of Toyota's TNGA or Subaru's Global Platform allow for the size and rear-wheel drive nature of the cars. 
      Power will still come from a boxer 4-cylinder, but it will be upgraded from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters producing around 220 horsepower. A 6-speed manual will still be available along with the 6-speed automatic. The change of engines would address one of the biggest complaints about the 86/BRZ twins, namely by boosting power.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota 86 / Subaru BRZ Concepts to be shown at Tokyo Motor Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota and Subaru are working on their next generations of the 86 and BRZ respectively and it is rumored that the concepts of the next generation cars will be shown at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.  The production versions would follow in 2021.
      While there is talk of a new platform, it is likely that it will be an upgraded version of the existing platform as neither of Toyota's TNGA or Subaru's Global Platform allow for the size and rear-wheel drive nature of the cars. 
      Power will still come from a boxer 4-cylinder, but it will be upgraded from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters producing around 220 horsepower. A 6-speed manual will still be available along with the 6-speed automatic. The change of engines would address one of the biggest complaints about the 86/BRZ twins, namely by boosting power.

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. cobaltSSwrecked
      cobaltSSwrecked
      (31 years old)
    2. moosc
      moosc
      (47 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...