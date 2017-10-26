Toyota's Tj Cruiser concept is an interesting one. It takes elements of a van and SUV, and mashes them up into a capable and practical vehicle. Toyota in a press release announcing the concept hinted that it could go into production by saying it would be based on their TGNA modular platform, feature a hybrid powertrain, and have the choice of front or all-wheel drive.

According to Autocar, Toyota is serious about possibly bringing the Tj Cruiser to production. Design chief Hirokazu Ikuma told the outlet that if the concept gets enough of a positive reaction from those attending the Tokyo Motor Show, it may move on to the next step of taking this vehicle to various consumer clinics to gather reactions.

If the Tj Cruiser is given the green light, it would be underpinned by the next-generation TGNA platform due in 2022.

Source: Autocar