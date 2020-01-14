Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Venza to Stage A Return

      ...aiming at the Chey Blazer...

    According to the Rumorpile, Toyota is working on bringing back the Venza, a car that went out of production after 2015. The original Venza did not sell very well, partially due to its wagon-like shape and also relatively high pricing.  It also lacked any off-road pretense that typically comes with a crossover.

    The problem for Toyota is that there is a large Venza sized gap in their SUV lineup between the RAV-4 and Highlander. This time around, the Venza would ditch the wagon looks and instead be a true crossover along the lines of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda Passport, and Ford Edge. There is a possibility that the Venza would come in only hybrid form using the same 2.5-liter setup with rear electric motor that the Highlander uses. 

    If the rumors prove true, you could see a new Venza hit the auto show circuit as early as 2021. 

    Source: Autoblog

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    I was wondering why the Venza was discontinued.  Almost every other automaker has a CUV positioned where the Venza was.  I wonder how the Venza will compete in today's auto marketplace.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    loki

    the 2.5L and hybrid sound like it would reign supreme in the MPG war in this size.  wife took a test drive in one a few years ago. seemed fairly good for that short of a drive.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    They will sell a ton of them because look at how the RAV4 and Highlander well.  They need another vehicle in between. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Rumorpile: Ford Working On Ranger Raptor V8 for Down Under
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that Ford is working on a V8 powered version of their Ranger Raptor currently sold in overseas markets. Only available in other parts of the world, the current Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel that produces 210 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque, but a report in Wheels magazine says that Ford Australia is working with an external engineering company to swap the 2.0 diesel for a 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT.  The odd thing about this is that the Ranger Raptor 5.0 would be still built with the 2.0-liter diesel under the hood and then later converted to V8 gasoline power.
      Expect power to be about the same as it makes in the Australian spec Mustang GT, a healthy 455 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft of torque. 
      If it all comes together, the Ranger Raptor 5.0 is expected to go on sale in Australia next year, sold by Ford dealers and backed by the full 5-year warranty. For now, the Ranger Raptor remains forbidden fruit to the U.S. no matter what engine is under the hood.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile: Ford Working On Ranger Raptor V8 for Down Under
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that Ford is working on a V8 powered version of their Ranger Raptor currently sold in overseas markets. Only available in other parts of the world, the current Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel that produces 210 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque, but a report in Wheels magazine says that Ford Australia is working with an external engineering company to swap the 2.0 diesel for a 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT.  The odd thing about this is that the Ranger Raptor 5.0 would be still built with the 2.0-liter diesel under the hood and then later converted to V8 gasoline power.
      Expect power to be about the same as it makes in the Australian spec Mustang GT, a healthy 455 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft of torque. 
      If it all comes together, the Ranger Raptor 5.0 is expected to go on sale in Australia next year, sold by Ford dealers and backed by the full 5-year warranty. For now, the Ranger Raptor remains forbidden fruit to the U.S. no matter what engine is under the hood.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE
      By Drew Dowdell
      My wheels for the week are a 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE sedan. This one is well equipped with Toyota Safety Sense now standard, Toyota Entune with Apple CarPlay, Adaptive lighting system with automatic high beams, headed seats, and a JBL Premium audio system. It is rated for 29 city / 37 highway and we'll be putting that highway number to the test. We will be taking the Corolla to Northern Virginia for the weekend to visit family for the holidays. 
      The XLE differs from the 2019 Corolla SE hatchback that @William Maley recently tested in that it has the 1.8 liter engine instead of the 2.0 liter. This engine puts out 139 horsepower at 6100 RPM and 126 lb-ft of torque at 3900 rpm. About a 30 horsepower deficit compared to the SE.
       In my initial drive, I found the car to be snappy around town, but things got a little raucous when I went to merge onto the highway. Though it is a CVT, it has a fixed first gear. The fixed first gear does take away from the rubber band feeling most CVTs have. I took the Corolla on a set of twisty roads that I take all test vehicles on and the sedan, while no sports car, felt firmly planted and predictable around the curves. 
      One thing that is surprising is the sticker price; $28,084 for a Corolla without even the biggest engine seems quite steep. 
      So while I'm loading up the trunk with Christmas cheer, fire off any questions you have about the 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE.


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE
      By Drew Dowdell
      My wheels for the week are a 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE sedan. This one is well equipped with Toyota Safety Sense now standard, Toyota Entune with Apple CarPlay, Adaptive lighting system with automatic high beams, headed seats, and a JBL Premium audio system. It is rated for 29 city / 37 highway and we'll be putting that highway number to the test. We will be taking the Corolla to Northern Virginia for the weekend to visit family for the holidays. 
      The XLE differs from the 2019 Corolla SE hatchback that @William Maley recently tested in that it has the 1.8 liter engine instead of the 2.0 liter. This engine puts out 139 horsepower at 6100 RPM and 126 lb-ft of torque at 3900 rpm. About a 30 horsepower deficit compared to the SE.
       In my initial drive, I found the car to be snappy around town, but things got a little raucous when I went to merge onto the highway. Though it is a CVT, it has a fixed first gear. The fixed first gear does take away from the rubber band feeling most CVTs have. I took the Corolla on a set of twisty roads that I take all test vehicles on and the sedan, while no sports car, felt firmly planted and predictable around the curves. 
      One thing that is surprising is the sticker price; $28,084 for a Corolla without even the biggest engine seems quite steep. 
      So while I'm loading up the trunk with Christmas cheer, fire off any questions you have about the 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE.

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Rumorpile: Jeep Working on "Ultra-Compact" To Slot Below Renegade
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is said to be working on a tiny crossover that will slot below the Renegade in size and will likely launch in 2022. The estimated size would be around 4-meters in length which puts it slightly shorter than a Nissan Juke. The primary competitive target is the Suzuki Jimny, a model not sold in the United States, but a segment important to Jeep globally. 
      Jeep says that the new model would offer day-to-day practicality but still have the off-road prowess that people expect from a Jeep. As FCA is in a big push to electrify its vehicles these days, some form of electrification is likely with even a fully electric model possible. Though not offered in the U.S., FCA does build PHEV versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass for the European market. 
      With FCA's merger with PSA looming, the possibility of using one of Peugeot-Citroen's platforms as a base for the new model emerges. Could we potentially see a Jeep on the Opel Corsa platform?  Time will tell. 

      View full article

  • Posts

    • frogger
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By frogger · Posted

      I don't think so, the XT4 is built on E2XX (Epsilon 2 updated).  Trailblazer I believe is VSS-F.. maybe VSS-S (S for SUV).  Future smaller XT2 or 3 could use the same.      
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      Hey, I know we have covered this somewhere, but could not remember, @Drew Dowdell @William Maley and anyone else, The platform that the Trailblazer is built on, is it used by Cadillac?
    • dfelt
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By dfelt · Posted

      While not a car fan, I will say I like the interior dash on this.
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By William Maley · Posted

      Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions. View full article
    • balthazar
      GMC News: GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon

      By balthazar · Posted

      ^ The 2 pics were taken from the exact same distance & angle. While the gauge pod is the same height, the rest of the Denali dash rises higher than the bottom of the windshield, and it's doesn't on the AT4. IMO, that just makes it appear more claustrophobic and has to cut a bit into the outward vision of shorter drivers.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Lloyd-TX
      Lloyd-TX
      (65 years old)
    2. Toyotah8r

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...