    Muller: On Second Thought, We Would Be Willing To Talk With FCA

    By William Maley

      • Change of heart?

    It was only a week ago that Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller rebuffed FCA's CEO Sergio Marchionne'sidea of having talks between Volkswagen and FCA.

    “We are not ready for talks about anything. I haven’t seen Marchionne for months,” said Müller.

    “We have other problems.”

    This week, Müller seems to have changed his tune. Speaking with reporters at the company's annual press conference, he said that he was open to talks with FCA.

    "I am not ruling out a conversation," Müller told reporters. “It would be very helpful if Mr. Marchionne were to communicate his considerations to me.”

    What changed? There are two possibilities. First is the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group, which makes them the second-largest automaker in Europe. Volkswagen could see this as a threat and might consider teaming up with another automaker as an additional layer of protection. The other comes from the massive costs as a result of the diesel emission mess. Volkswagen has so far agreed to pay $25 billion in fines and buyback programs.

    Source: Reuters

    0

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    And they are not done yet. With the MIT study showing increase in health issues and death world wide, I expect countries to go after VW in court. I expect additional payouts and they just might need to tie up with FCA to find a way to spread the cost around.

    0

    aurora97

    Granted the business laws are different in Europe, but how would merging/divesting/forming a new corporate entity to shed as much liability as possible for VW to avoid from the fallout of $25 Billion in fines and other future costs from this scandal?  Is Sergio REALLY that desperate for a merger with ANYONE that taking on the legal risks from VW as part of the deal going to be worth the effort?  At this point, it would be better to make a trade for Tony Romo with the Cowboys than merge with VW.

    1

    • dfelt
      Study Suggests VW Emissions will lead to 1200 premature deaths in Europe alone!
      By dfelt
      G. David Felt - Staff Writer Alternative Energy - www.cheersandgears.com
      Study Suggests VW Emissions will lead to 1200 premature deaths in Europe alone!
      This study covers the effects around the Globe that VW diesel emissions scandal will cause. The US is equally affected but on a lower number of 60 expected deaths. This is based on the number of autos old sold, 482,000 TDI in the US versusus 2.6 millions. Plenty of interesting information but end result is an increase in the emissions from VW TDi directly affects health and the length of life world wide. Pretty amazing read at MIT News.
      Study Here
