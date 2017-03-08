Marchionne Still Dreams of A FCA-GM Merger

You have to admire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne for still hanging onto the dream of FCA and General Motors merging, despite being told repeatedly that isn't going to happen. At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Marchionne put out there that he is still interested in getting together with GM.

"I never close any doors. I may shamelessly try and knock again ... on the GM door or any door if I thought it was a good thing for the business. Absolutely, without even blinking. The desirability of GM as a potential merger candidate remains untouched," said Marchionne.

Unsurprisingly, GM shot down Marchionne's dreams.

"We weren't interested before and we're even less interested now," said GM President Dan Ammann.

Marchionne isn't one to give up however, he has a plan B: Volkswagen. As he told Bloomberg, with PSA Group becoming the second largest automaker in Europe with the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall, this could put Volkswagen in a vulnerable position. He sees the company possibly looking for a partner.

“I have no doubt that at the relevant time VW may show up and have a chat” about a merger, said Marchionne.

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller slapped down that idea when asked.

“We are not ready for talks about anything. I haven’t seen Marchionne for months,” said Müller.

“We have other problems.”

Source: Bloomberg , Reuters, (2)