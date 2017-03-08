  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Marchionne Still Dreams of A FCA-GM Merger

    By William Maley

      • Marchionne, No means no.

    You have to admire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne for still hanging onto the dream of FCA and General Motors merging, despite being told repeatedly that isn't going to happen. At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Marchionne put out there that he is still interested in getting together with GM.

    "I never close any doors. I may shamelessly try and knock again ... on the GM door or any door if I thought it was a good thing for the business. Absolutely, without even blinking. The desirability of GM as a potential merger candidate remains untouched," said Marchionne.

    Unsurprisingly, GM shot down Marchionne's dreams.

    "We weren't interested before and we're even less interested now," said GM President Dan Ammann.

    Marchionne isn't one to give up however, he has a plan B: Volkswagen. As he told Bloomberg, with PSA Group becoming the second largest automaker in Europe with the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall, this could put Volkswagen in a vulnerable position. He sees the company possibly looking for a partner.

    “I have no doubt that at the relevant time VW may show up and have a chat” about a merger, said Marchionne.

    Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller slapped down that idea when asked.

    “We are not ready for talks about anything. I haven’t seen Marchionne for months,” said Müller.

    “We have other problems.” 

    Source: Bloomberg , Reuters, (2)

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Fiat

    User Feedback


    smk4565

    If GM put a ban on wearing black sweaters at work, Sergio would leave them alone forever.

    He should try to merge with PSA, no one wants cars "Imported From Detroit" he could try some imported from France and use Citroen to fill Chrysler dealerships.   And they can consolidate some of the other brands.

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    :roflmao: VW has many other options before even needing to think about FCA. What a joke. 

    Yes, one could make a case for VW and FCA so VW gets Jeep and Ram and sells off Dodge/Chrysler to some China Company. Fiat/Alfa would also either be sold off or closed.

    Sergio just does not seem to get it, he is clueless about what other companies would need to fulfill the final pieces. VW has just about everything they need and might only be interested in Jeep / Ram. Course they could also easily build their own versions of those two which is what I really think VW would do.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    VW has just about everything they need and might only be interested in Jeep / Ram. Course they could also easily build their own versions of those two which is what I really think VW would do.

    While I agree.. Ram and Jeep as names carry a ton of weight that even if VW made a better product it would take sooooo long before it overtook Jeep/Ram in sales.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    While I agree.. Ram and Jeep as names carry a ton of weight that even if VW made a better product it would take sooooo long before it overtook Jeep/Ram in sales.

    True name recognition in the US with those two is big. That is the only reason I could see VW buy those two items. Pass on the rest. If VW did want to do it all in house though I believe they could.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    True name recognition in the US with those two is big. That is the only reason I could see VW buy those two items. Pass on the rest. If VW did want to do it all in house though I believe they could.

    Oh I definitely think VW is capable of making any vehicle great that they want to. It might be bland..but great.. lol

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6

    Here are the facts. 

    Sergio is an idiot. 

    FCA at some point is going to crash as they can not continue on and one economic turn down will kill them. 

    Once Fiat crashes look for VW or Daimler to swoop in and buy Jeep and Ram from FCA out of the wreckage. 

    The only thing is VW needs to pay of the Diesel issue first as they have big loans on that secured by Bentley. Sales have been good so they should get back on track soon. 

    As for PSA well they are going to go no where. They have no real fans outside of Europe and even inside they only have friends in France. They are mostly a punch line for Jeremy Clarkson. 

    GM left Europe for Geopolitical, labor and economic reasons they themselves seen as outsiders could not get much help with. Often you have to take a step back before you can move forward. But in this case with 16 years of losses in Europe it was not really much of a step back.  

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    aurora97

    Sorry, but this article reads like it was originally from The Onion.  Why would Sergio criticize the PSA/Opel deal when it was his idea to spin off Ferrari as its own publicly traded company?

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    6 minutes ago, aurora97 said:

    Sorry, but this article reads like it was originally from The Onion.  Why would Sergio criticize the PSA/Opel deal when it was his idea to spin off Ferrari as its own publicly traded company?

    Welcome the Twilight Zone, here is your black sweater.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Bananaswift
      Bananaswift
      (36 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Fiat News: Marchionne Still Dreams of A FCA-GM Merger
      By William Maley
      You have to admire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne for still hanging onto the dream of FCA and General Motors merging, despite being told repeatedly that isn't going to happen. At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Marchionne put out there that he is still interested in getting together with GM.
      "I never close any doors. I may shamelessly try and knock again ... on the GM door or any door if I thought it was a good thing for the business. Absolutely, without even blinking. The desirability of GM as a potential merger candidate remains untouched," said Marchionne.
      Unsurprisingly, GM shot down Marchionne's dreams.
      "We weren't interested before and we're even less interested now," said GM President Dan Ammann.
      Marchionne isn't one to give up however, he has a plan B: Volkswagen. As he told Bloomberg, with PSA Group becoming the second largest automaker in Europe with the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall, this could put Volkswagen in a vulnerable position. He sees the company possibly looking for a partner.
      “I have no doubt that at the relevant time VW may show up and have a chat” about a merger, said Marchionne.
      Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller slapped down that idea when asked.
      “We are not ready for talks about anything. I haven’t seen Marchionne for months,” said Müller.
      “We have other problems.” 
      Source: Bloomberg , Reuters, (2)

      View full article

  • Who's Online (See full list)