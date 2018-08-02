Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    Volkswagen Doesn't Have Enough Engineers To Meet New Emission Standards

      Which means certain models may not be available for a time

    In a month's time, Europe will be switching from much maligned New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Automakers are scrambling to get models certified under this new procedure. This presents a big problem for Volkswagen as they don't have enough engineers to make sure their vehicles to meet the new standards.

    According to Reuters, Volkswagen lost a number of engineers that specialized in engine calibration ever since the company revealed they were using illegal software on their diesel vehicles to cheat emission tests.

    “Engine development expertise has been lost,” said Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess.

    It is so bad, that Volkswagen believes it will affect their financial results for the second half of this year as they might not be able to get a number of vehicles out on the road. The company said there would a bottleneck of certain model variants between now and October.

    Volkswagen is working hard to try and overcome this problem. They have plucked BMW engine development expert Markus Duesmann last week to try and get through this mess.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    Rats fleeing a ship that they did not want to be tied to. Totally understandable.

    Good luck getting caught up. Profits will be hit for the next few years as they rebuild.

