2019 Volvo V60 Adds A New Twist to the Swedish Wagon

Most automakers tend to hold a debut of a new product at some extravagant venue. For the new V60, Volvo chose the driveway of a typical suburban family home in Sweden. Pragmatic? Sure, but in a way it works for next member of 60 series family.
As we suspected from spy photos and was revealed by leaked photos last week, the 2019 V60 is a smaller version of the V90. All of the traits are there such as a minimalist body design, headlights featuring Thor's hammer, and L-shaped taillights that extend upward along the tailgate. Compared to the V90, the V60 is about seven inches shorter in overall length and two inches short in wheelbase. But compared to the current V60, the new model will offer more cargo space (48.2 vs. 43.2 cubic feet) and two more inches of rear legroom.
The V60's interior is the same as what you'll find in the XC60 and 90 series models. A minimalist design featuring wood and aluminum inlays on the dash and door panels, and a large touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G LTE will be standard on all V60s.
Volvo will be offering six engines for the V60. The ones that have been confirmed for the U.S. are the T5 (turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 250 horsepower) and T6 (turbo and supercharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 310 horsepower and 295 pound-feet). The two that are very interesting are the plug-in hybrids. The T8 and all-new T6 Twin Engine hybrids use the same twin-charged 2.0L found in the T6 and a 65-kilowatt electric motor. The difference is in the output of the gas engine. The T6 produces 253 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, while the T8 makes do with 303 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. Total output for both powertrains are,
- T6 Twin Engine: 340 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque
- T8 Twin Engine: 390 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque
Interestingly, both models reach 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and have an electric-only range of 28 miles. At the moment, Volvo isn't saying if the Twin Engine models will come to the U.S. The other two engines are diesel and will not come to the U.S.
The T5 and T6 will come equipped with an eight-speed automatic. The T5 comes in front-wheel drive, while the T6 is all-wheel drive.
Being a Volvo, the V60 will come fully stocked with various safety equipment such as City Safety with Autobrake, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and Volvo's semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system.
No word on pricing, but the V60 will be available later this year for purchase or through the Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service. A Cross Country variant will be coming according to Roadshow.
Source: Volvo, Roadshow
Volvo launches new V60 versatile family estate
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today revealed the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate, underlining the Swedish company’s position as a maker of cars that combine good looks with everyday practicality.
The car was launched in its natural habitat – the driveway of a family home in Stockholm – highlighting Volvo Cars’ pedigree in family estates and pinpointing how the V60’s versatile design caters to the diverse needs and realities of modern family life.
Few car makers can match Volvo Cars’ history and credibility in making well-designed, practical and versatile estate cars.
“The family estate driver is an important customer for our business and has been for generations,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “The new V60 honours that tradition, but also takes it much further.”
The new V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company’s record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.
The SPA-based V60 introduces a new standard to the mid-size premium estate segment with a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems and other safety technology.
“The V60 really is the central point of the Volvo brand,” said Robin Page, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars. “It’s refined, has a beautiful proportion and stance, yet delivers on practicality and versatility.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo*, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a mobile phone.
Reflecting Volvo Cars’ industry-first announcement to electrify all new cars from 2019, the V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that delivers 390hp.
The regular petrol choice offers T5 or T6 powertrains. Drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines.
The new V60 reinforces Volvo Cars’ standing as the industry leader in safety, with a comprehensive list of safety features that come as standard, including advanced driver support systems known from the 90 Series and XC60, making the new V60 one of the safest cars on the road.
The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.
Volvo Cars’ Sensus infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The system is control via an intuitive tablet-style touch screen that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and entertainment apps.
