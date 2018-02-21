2019 Volvo V60 Adds A New Twist to the Swedish Wagon

Most automakers tend to hold a debut of a new product at some extravagant venue. For the new V60, Volvo chose the driveway of a typical suburban family home in Sweden. Pragmatic? Sure, but in a way it works for next member of 60 series family.

As we suspected from spy photos and was revealed by leaked photos last week, the 2019 V60 is a smaller version of the V90. All of the traits are there such as a minimalist body design, headlights featuring Thor's hammer, and L-shaped taillights that extend upward along the tailgate. Compared to the V90, the V60 is about seven inches shorter in overall length and two inches short in wheelbase. But compared to the current V60, the new model will offer more cargo space (48.2 vs. 43.2 cubic feet) and two more inches of rear legroom.

The V60's interior is the same as what you'll find in the XC60 and 90 series models. A minimalist design featuring wood and aluminum inlays on the dash and door panels, and a large touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G LTE will be standard on all V60s.

Volvo will be offering six engines for the V60. The ones that have been confirmed for the U.S. are the T5 (turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 250 horsepower) and T6 (turbo and supercharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 310 horsepower and 295 pound-feet). The two that are very interesting are the plug-in hybrids. The T8 and all-new T6 Twin Engine hybrids use the same twin-charged 2.0L found in the T6 and a 65-kilowatt electric motor. The difference is in the output of the gas engine. The T6 produces 253 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, while the T8 makes do with 303 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. Total output for both powertrains are,

T6 Twin Engine: 340 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque

T8 Twin Engine: 390 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque

Interestingly, both models reach 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and have an electric-only range of 28 miles. At the moment, Volvo isn't saying if the Twin Engine models will come to the U.S. The other two engines are diesel and will not come to the U.S.

The T5 and T6 will come equipped with an eight-speed automatic. The T5 comes in front-wheel drive, while the T6 is all-wheel drive.

Being a Volvo, the V60 will come fully stocked with various safety equipment such as City Safety with Autobrake, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and Volvo's semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system.

No word on pricing, but the V60 will be available later this year for purchase or through the Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service. A Cross Country variant will be coming according to Roadshow.

Source: Volvo, Roadshow

