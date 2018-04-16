Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Volvo To Focus On Electrification Plans Before Entering New Segments

      Don't expect a coupe or a new crossover for the time being

    Volvo is finishing up an immense product rollout that began with the XC90 only a few years ago. So what's next on the Swedish automaker's to-do list? As we reported last July, Volvo is gearing up for an electrification offensive beginning in 2019 with five new electric vehicles and a number of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Because of this, the automaker isn't planning to launch like a convertible or a rumored SUV coupe.

    “It would be nice to have a convertible or a coupe. It’s the cream on the cake but you don’t need it to survive,” said Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss.

    “We cover 98% of the market with our current portfolio. Our electrification goals show we are taking it very seriously and we are rapidly expanding our electrified powertrains.”

    Autocar reports that the new XC40 crossover will be the first Volvo model to get an all-electric powertrain.

    Source: Autocar


    dfelt

    Totally understandable that they would start with the XC40. Looking forward to seeing what all else they bring out. Hopefully all 5 EV's will make it in roll out in 2019.

    🤔 I wonder how sales will do with knowing a year from now you will have EV options. This could make 2018 a very ugly year for sales.

    ocnblu

    No it will be the only GOOD year for XC40 sales, unless the gas engine continues... look around and name ONE electrified version of a car that sells better than the gas version.

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, ocnblu said:

    No it will be the only GOOD year for XC40 sales, unless the gas engine continues... look around and name ONE electrified version of a car that sells better than the gas version.

    Easy, BOLT, LEAF, Tesla S, X, 3, etc. Considering that there is no gas version! :P 

