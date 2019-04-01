Volvo is planning on releasing an all-electric version of its Volvo XC40 crossover sometime later this year. This will be the first pure EV under the Volvo brand and the second one in the automaker group after the Polstar 2 that was shown at the Geneva Auto Show earlier this year.

In addition to the all-electric version, Volvo will reportedly be offering a 3-cylinder plug-in hybrid version of the XC40, though no official specs have been announced yet. Two variations would be offered, at T4 Twin-Engine and T5 Twin-Engine.

While the Polestar 2 is aiming for a 275 mile range, don't expect similar range from the taller and flatter XC40, but somewhere in the 225 area should be doable.

Volvo is expecting 25% of sales to be plug-in hybrids, up from the 10% - 15% of sales today. Volvo's goals for electric vehicles is even higher, with an aim for a full 50% of sales by 2025.