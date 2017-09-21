2018 Volvo XC40 Shows How Sweden Does Small

Possibly the big news about the XC40 isn't about the vehicle itself. Volvo announced a new program called 'Care by Volvo'. This subscription program allows you to get an XC40 a national, flat-rate monthly fee that includes things such as insurance and maintenance. You also have the ability to upgrade your vehicle after 12 months - much like what you can do smartphones. Volvo will have more details on Care by Volvo for the U.S. at November's L.A. Auto Show.

There will be two engines on offer, both 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinders. The T5 pumps out 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A lowered-power T4 will also be available, but Volvo hasn't released power figures on it. Both engines will come with an eight-speed automatic. T4 models will come with FWD, while T5 variants make do with AWD. A hybrid version is expected sometime later.

The New Volvo XC40 Makes a Bold Statement in the Compact SUV Market

(ROCKLEIGH, N.J.) Volvo Cars introduces the XC40 SUV, setting a new benchmark for design, technology and safety in the compact SUV market. Award winning technology from the 90 and 60 series cars are standard in the XC40, including safety innovations rarely offered among competitors. The Volvo XC40 will be among the safest, well-equipped compact SUVs available. At launch, the T5 all-wheel drive Momentum trim will start at $35,200. In summer 2018, a T4 front wheel drive will be introduced starting at $33,200.



The new XC40 represents Volvo’s third SUV and is focused on a new expression of Scandinavian design. The XC40 is the smallest SUV offered by Volvo, preceded by Volvo’s largest SUV, the XC90, which is the most awarded luxury SUV of the century. The mid-sized XC60 is arriving at US retailers now and has been positively received. With the introduction of the XC40, Volvo completes its SUV range and offers three of the newest vehicles in their respective segments.



“The XC40 is our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. “It represents a fresh, creative and distinctive new member of the Volvo line-up.”



The XC40’s bold exterior is available with a range of body colors and color-contrast roof, providing up to 17 combinations. In the front, Volvo’s signature Thor’s hammer daytime running lights compliment a new interpretation of Volvo’s grill. The XC40 has a strong, structured profile for a youthful expression. Large wheels, wheel arches and an 8.3” ride height provide a true SUV feeling.

With a clever use of space and interior materials, the XC40 introduces a bold rendition of Scandinavian design and functionality. An available panoramic sunroof allows natural light into the cabin and at night, integrated LED mood lighting can be color adjusted to match the mood or temperature the driver desires. This lighting, combined with unique metal and textile materials, creates a feeling of creativity, energy and youthfulness.



Volvo conducted extensive global research into how compact SUVs are used and discovered proper storage is essential. With ample interior space for both passengers and storage, smart daily-use features such as large door pockets, integrated bag hooks and a customizable cargo area help organize the driver’s life while in the car. Wireless QI mobile phone charging and Bluetooth connectivity with the standard 9” Sensus Connect touchscreen helps reduce the clutter of charging cables and connectors. A dedicated cell phone storage space frees up cup holders and other areas commonly used by customers to store their phone. The development of a unique air-ventilated woofer located behind the dashboard allows for more storage in the door panels without sacrificing stereo sound in the cabin.



Connectivity is core to the XC40, featuring 4 years of Volvo On Call as standard and the ability to share the car with trusted friends and family via a mobile phone app. Applications such as Spotify, Pandora and Yelp are available via the center touch screen, as well as Volvo’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.



With standard City Safety, which includes pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and large animal detection with emergency autobrake, the XC40 is one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market. Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Pilot Assist, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360° Camera that helps drivers maneuver their car into tight parking spaces.



Volvo Cars is inventing a new model of car access with the launch of the new Volvo XC40 called “Care by Volvo.” Care by Volvo is an all-inclusive, negotiation-free option that will be offered alongside traditional purchase and lease choices. This will make having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone: a national, flat-rate monthly fee, combined with the opportunity to upgrade to a new car as early as 12 months. Care by Volvo in the United States includes almost everything needed to own and operate a car such as maintenance, insurance, wear and tear items and protection services.



The new XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars’ new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series including fully electrified vehicles.



From start of production, the XC40 will be available with a T5 four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain with all-wheel drive. Further powertrain options, including a hybridized as well as a pure electric version, will be added later.



Production of the new XC40 starts in Volvo Cars’ plant in Ghent, Belgium in November, while order books will open today. Details regarding Care by Volvo will be released at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.