  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Review: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL S-AWC

      Making progress in the right direction

    I was a bit surprised when I got word that I would be spending a few days with a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross only a few weeks after doing a brief first drive. As I noted in my report, I came away pretty impressed with certain aspects of this latest contender in the compact crossover class. But there were some items that I needed more time to mess around with such as the infotainment system and powertrain. With a bit more time behind the wheel, how would Mitsubishi’s newest model fare? 

    As I talked about in my quick first drive, Mitsubishi’s design staff went crazy with the Eclipse Cross. Sharp angles, a split shape for the tailgate, and aggressive front end treatment will draw a lot of comment. But credit should be given to the design team as they have created something that does stand out in a very crowded class. The polarizing design can be toned down a lot if you choose a different color than the red as seen on my tester. 

    Sadly, that polarizing design doesn’t carry into the interior. But the plain look does allow for most controls to be easy to find and reach. Only the placement of the trip computer controls (behind the steering wheel) and climate control (nestled deep in the center stack) will invoke some frustration. Mitsubishi has also made some noticeable improvements to overall interior quality. There are higher quality hard plastics and some soft-touch materials used throughout. Also, there were no glaring build quality concerns that I noticed in the Outlander Sport.

    The front seats provide decent support for short trips, but I was wishing for more padding after doing a day trip to Ohio. The sloping roofline and large sunroof will eat into rear headroom, but legroom is decent for most passengers. Cargo space is on the low side with 22.6 cubic feet with the seats up and 48.9 cubic feet when folded. The sloping tailgate design does also mean you’ll need to plan carefully as to how you plan on loading cargo.

    Mitsubishi equips all Eclipse Cross models with a seven-inch touchscreen, but only the LE and above get a free-standing version with a touchpad controller. The touchpad controller reminds a lot of the Lexus’ Remote Touch system and its issues. Both systems exhibit some slowness to respond when your finger is moving across the pad. At least the Mitsubishi system has a touchscreen as another input method, but you’ll be stretching your arm to use it. The graphics and overall performance do trail competitors, but it is a huge step forward when compared to the previous systems Mitsubishi has installed. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility are standard on LE models and above.

    A new turbocharged 1.5L four-cylinder powers the Eclipse Cross. Output is rated at 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. All models come with a CVT and the choice of either front or Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel-Control (S-AWC). During my first drive, I came away mostly impressed with the turbo-four as it moved the vehicle with subtle verve around town. This still held true during my time with the vehicle. But I did find the engine runs out of steam at higher speeds, making it somewhat difficult to pass quickly when traveling on the highway. Also, the engine does sound somewhat unrefined in hard acceleration. The CVT is similar; providing excellent performance around town, but noticeably struggles on the highway. 

    EPA fuel economy on the Eclipse Cross SEL S-AWC is 25 City/26 Highway/25 Combined. My average for the five-day period I had the vehicle landed around 27.2 on a 70/30 mix of highway and city driving.

    Despite the Eclipse name on the vehicle, this is not a sporty crossover. There is pronounced body lean and the steering feels noticeably light. But for most buyers, this is not a big issue. They’re more concerned about how the Eclipse Cross rides and the news is better. The suspension does a great job of absorbing most bumps. Wind noise is kept to very acceptable levels, but there was a fair amount of road noise coming inside - especially when traveling on the highway. This makes long trips somewhat tiring.

    While many enthusiasts may bemoan the fact that Mitsubishi is using the Eclipse name on a crossover, I’ll be the first to admit this is their best vehicle in quite some time. The design and turbo engine help the model stand out in what is becoming a quite crowded class. Plus, the starting price of $23,295 for the base ES makes it quite tempting. Still, the Eclipse Cross does trail the pack in terms of comfort, cargo space, and performance at higher speeds. There is room for improvement, but Mitsubishi has most of the basics right on the money.

    Disclaimer: Mitsubishi Provided the Eclipse Cross, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Gallery: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL S-AWC

    Year: 2018
    Make: Mitsubishi
    Model: Eclipse Cross
    Trim: SEL S-AWC
    Engine: Turbocharged 1.5L Direct-Injected Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: CVT, All-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 152 @ 5,550
    Torque @ RPM: 184 @ 2,000
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 25/26/25
    Curb Weight: 3,516 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Okazaki, Japan
    Base Price: $27,895
    As Tested Price: $32,310 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Touring Package - $2,500.00
    Red Diamond Paint - $595.00
    Accessory Tonneau Cover - $190.00
    Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolio - $135.00

    dfelt
    20 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How does the engine sound? I found it quite a drone when under heavier (but not full) acceleration, but it was otherwise tame for me. 

    One would think in today's technology, an OEM would know to not let an engine drone noise into the cab. Sad :( 

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      March 2019: Mitsubishi Motors North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      MITSUBISHI MOTORS REPORTS BEST MONTHLY SALES SINCE 2004

      CYPRESS, Calif. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported March 2019 sales of 19,599, an increase of 36.9 percent over March 2018. This is the single-best sales month since March 2004, as well as being the best March since 2004 as well. The brand's dynamic lineup of crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) led the way for the month with March 2019 sales up over 60 percent compared to March 2018.
      Through the first quarter of 2019, calendar year sales are 42,067, an increase of 17.6 percent over the same period in 2018, and the best first quarter of the year since 2004.
      News and Notes:
      The popular three-row Outlander CUV had its best sales month ever with 7,923 units sold.  The vehicle has been on sale since 2002 Outlander Sport posted its best March ever with sales of 5,309 vehicles MMNA's CUV lineup posted combined sales of 16,716 vehicles sold in March, up 60.1 percent over March 2018 2019 calendar year sales of 42,067 vehicles sold represent a year-over-year increase of 17.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018 During March, MMNA added seven new dealer partners to its rapidly growing U.S. retail network  
      MAR
      YTD
       
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Mirage
      2880
      3106
      6242
      5532
      Lancer**
      3
      773
      0
      2062
      Outlander Sport
      5309
      4674
      12457
      13430
      Outlander
      7923
      4789
      13740
      13099
      Outlander PHEV
      341
      373
      631
      996
      Eclipse Cross
      3143
      604
      8997
      653
      Total
      19599
      14319
      42067
      35772
       
    • dfelt
      Nissan News: Carlos Ghosn Released on Bail and Leaves in Japanese Laborer Disguise
      By dfelt
      Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.
      Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.
      Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.
      While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.
      Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.
      Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.
      Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.


       

      View full article
    • dfelt
      Carlos Ghosn Released on Bail and Leaves in Japanese Laborer Disguise
      By dfelt
      Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.
      Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.
      Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.
      While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.
      Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.
      Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.
      Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.


       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
      Related:
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
      Related:
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
       

