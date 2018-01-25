Toyota appears to be taking the 'long-view' with their teaser for the Chicago Auto Show. You can barely make out the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra in the picture provided.

"Toyota will unleash its next batch of trail-ready four-wheelers on February 8th, 9 a.m. CST, at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show," the company wrote in a very short press release.

It appears all three are TRD Pro models which may hint Toyota is planning some updates to their off-road models.

We'll have more details and hopefully some clearer pictures in a few weeks.

Source: Toyota