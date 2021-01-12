Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    CES 2021 - The Cadillac Celestiq Concept

      Adding to Cadillac's EV future....

    Over the course of CES 2021, Cadillac dropped a few bombs upon the critics and car enthusiasts with their PAV Pod and eVTOL. However, they also unveiled their “EV Flagship” known as the Celestiq. Following the recent reveal of what would be Cadillac’s first electric vehicle, the Lyriq, in August of 2020, the Celestiq will be a hatchback while the Lyriq is an SUV.

    The Celestiq will be a four-seat hatchback with standard all-wheel drive. However, it will come with up and coming technology in its four-wheel steering, allowing it to make sharper and more precise turns. The vehicle will also come with transparent glass roof panels that each passenger can control to different levels of transparency, as well as a large LED display that stretches across the entire dashboard and personal screens for the rear passengers.

    vlcsnap-2021-01-31-16h29m36s271.png

    The Celestiq will be powered by a 100-kWh battery pack allowing it to have a 300+ mile range but will most likely come with a six-figure price tag. However, Cadillac asserts that it will be bespoke and hand-built in the Detroit area and be completely customized for individual customers. So if you are looking for a 4-seat luxury hatchback EV, start saving up for the 2025 release. 

    smk4565

    Tesla Model S Plaid+ has 520 mile range.  Which is a major problem for a 2025 model with a 300 mile range or the Taycan and its 225 mile range.  I think you can always have a 350-300 mile range as a base car, but all these EV's need a 400+ mile option too.

    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Tesla Model S Plaid+ has 520 mile range.  Which is a major problem for a 2025 model with a 300 mile range or the Taycan and its 225 mile range.  I think you can always have a 350-300 mile range as a base car, but all these EV's need a 400+ mile option too.

    Eh, I think 300 is enough for most people.

    Drew Dowdell
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It is, but it looks bad on the stat sheet if the other guy has a 500 mile option.

    The shitty Tesla Model S interior looks worse before you even get to the stat sheet. 

    You'll never get me into a Model S with those interiors even if it had a 1,000 mile range. A Cadillac interior, 300 would be sufficient. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The &#036;h&#33;ty Tesla Model S interior looks worse before you even get to the stat sheet. 

    You'll never get me into a Model S with those interiors even if it had a 1,000 mile range. A Cadillac interior, 300 would be sufficient. 

    Cadillac should be able to beat Tesla on interior.  But Tesla does have horsepower, range and self driving technology advantages over everyone.  So Porsche, Mercedes, Cadillac or anyone else need to change the narrative and beat Tesla at something else.  

    Worldwide Tesla outsells Cadillac, and Cadillac had a 100 year head start on them.  I don’t think Cadillac is going to put the Lyriq and Celestiq on sale and magically catch Tesla.  It will take more than that.

    David
    57 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Cadillac should be able to beat Tesla on interior.  But Tesla does have horsepower, range and self driving technology advantages over everyone.  So Porsche, Mercedes, Cadillac or anyone else need to change the narrative and beat Tesla at something else.  

    Worldwide Tesla outsells Cadillac, and Cadillac had a 100 year head start on them.  I don’t think Cadillac is going to put the Lyriq and Celestiq on sale and magically catch Tesla.  It will take more than that.

    Tesla self driving is a Joke, proven to many times with lives lost!

    Drew Dowdell
    56 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Cadillac should be able to beat Tesla on interior.  But Tesla does have horsepower, range and self driving technology advantages over everyone.  So Porsche, Mercedes, Cadillac or anyone else need to change the narrative and beat Tesla at something else.  

    Worldwide Tesla outsells Cadillac, and Cadillac had a 100 year head start on them.  I don’t think Cadillac is going to put the Lyriq and Celestiq on sale and magically catch Tesla.  It will take more than that.

    The Cadillac EVs will likely cost more than Teslas at the start. The first EVs are supposed to be flag ships, there’s not going to be a Model 3 or Model Y competitor right away.

    I trust Cadillac SuperCruise more than Tesla AutoPilot. It’s safer.

    balthazar

    Correct; Cadillac has the better judged 'auto pilot' then Tesla, along with better build quality. The old ATS-V had better handling than the Model 3 Performance does now. And the brand is profitable. Cadillac has numerous legs up on Tesla.

    oldshurst442
    34 minutes ago, David said:

    Tesla self driving is a Joke, proven to many times with lives lost!

    Not Tesla's fault for a certain stupid Tesla owner that decides to do everything else BUT drive their vehicle while the vehicle is in motion...

    We dont blame Ferrrari, Porsche, Chevrolet, Dodge , Lamborghini...hell, even Toyota for people going waaaaay over the speed limit with their fast cars and killing themselves and innocent people, now do we?

    But here we are, we blame Tesla for autopilot?

    Yeah..I know what Tesla marketed in the beginning with Autopilot including the name of it...but...let me repeat...we  dont blame sports car makers for their marketing of go fast cars with awesome go fast stickers and monikers on their cars and when the drivers of those vehicles and up in a killing spree...so why here?

    Level 5 autonomous driving is not a thing nor will it ever be.

    Regardless what system is better and reacts faster predicting a possible accident, both systems require a hand on the wheel and the driver alert  defeating the purpose of both Autopilot AND Supercruise. 

    IF BOTH systems are used as an aid to prevent accidents while the driver is actually driving and being alert, then both systems are good enough...

    Anything else other than that, the driver is fooling himself with something both systems are NOT...which is autonomous driving...which both systems are not...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    regfootball
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The shitty Tesla Model S interior looks worse before you even get to the stat sheet. 

    You'll never get me into a Model S with those interiors even if it had a 1,000 mile range. A Cadillac interior, 300 would be sufficient. 

    Have you seen the new Tesla 'steering wheel'?

    smk4565
    57 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Cadillac EVs will likely cost more than Teslas at the start. The first EVs are supposed to be flag ships, there’s not going to be a Model 3 or Model Y competitor right away.

    I trust Cadillac SuperCruise more than Tesla AutoPilot. It’s safer.

    More expensive than Tesla isn’t really a good strategy unless the car is amazing.  And Mercedes and Porsche will be there too before the Celestiq, and you still have gas powered competition too.  
     

    Autopilot doesn’t need mapped roads like Super Cruise does and I think the 2022 S-class is the only level 3 autonomy car available this year although Elon claims the Model S will be.  
     

    Although I don’t think the differences in self driving systems will sway buyers to one brand or another.  It is about the race to level 5 autonomy so Tesla can sell rides in a robot taxi and have a car generate 5-10 years of revenue rather than a 1 time sale.

    smk4565
    51 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Correct; Cadillac has the better judged 'auto pilot' then Tesla, along with better build quality. The old ATS-V had better handling than the Model 3 Performance does now. And the brand is profitable. Cadillac has numerous legs up on Tesla.

    We don’t know that Cadillac is profitable since GM doesn’t split out brand financials but I am sure they are.  
     

    What Musk is banking on is getting to wheeler instead of selling a Model 3 for $50k and making no profit, getting that car to be a robo taxi and have it generate an income stream, and record all the data like how Google tracks web traffic and monetize that data.  Then that Model 3 might generate $100k of revenue and he is now making $50k profit per car and he still owns the car until he takes it out of commission and recycles it into a new car and repeats the process.

    smk4565
    22 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    Have you seen the new Tesla 'steering wheel'?

    Rumor is it looks like an airplane yoke because they are getting ready for the Roadster which can “fly for a little bit” according to Elon.  And the thought is a pull back could activate the take off.  But otherwise the no stalks thing I think is dumb.

    David
    14 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Not Tesla's fault for a certain stupid Tesla owner that decides to do everything else BUT drive their vehicle while the vehicle is in motion...

    We dont blame Ferrrari, Porsche, Chevrolet, Dodge , Lamborghini...hell, even Toyota for people going waaaaay over the speed limit with their fast cars and killing themselves and innocent people, now do we?

    But here we are, we blame Tesla for autopilot?

    Yeah..I know what Tesla marketed in the beginning with Autopilot including the name of it...but...let me repeat...we  dont blame sports car makers for their marketing of go fast cars with awesome go fast stickers and monikers on their cars and when the drivers of those vehicles and up in a killing spree...so why here?

    Level 5 autonomous driving is not a thing nor will it ever be.

    Regardless what system is better and reacts faster predicting a possible accident, both systems require a hand on the wheel and the driver alert  defeating the purpose of both Autopilot AND Supercruise. 

    IF BOTH systems are used as an aid to prevent accidents while the driver is actually driving and being alert, then both systems are good enough...

    Anything else other than that, the driver is fooling himself with something both systems are NOT...which is autonomous driving...which both systems are not...

    Fair enough Olds! :) 

    Sadly it seems Tesla is using their customers for Alpha, Beta and Release Candidate testing with sad loss of life due to idiots that hear Auto Pilot and think that watching a movie is more important than the only job they really having, getting form Point A to B safely.

    Agree, when a common sense sane person does their job, the so called Auto Pilot can work. Tesla really needs to relabel it and properly clearly state what it can and cannot do.

    oldshurst442
    3 hours ago, David said:

    Fair enough Olds! :) 

    Sadly it seems Tesla is using their customers for Alpha, Beta and Release Candidate testing with sad loss of life due to idiots that hear Auto Pilot and think that watching a movie is more important than the only job they really having, getting form Point A to B safely.

    Agree, when a common sense sane person does their job, the so called Auto Pilot can work. Tesla really needs to relabel it and properly clearly state what it can and cannot do.

    They wont relabel it as Autopilot is a FANTASTIC brand name for that kind of feature, although it IS highly misleading. But Tesla does STATE quite CLEARLY that you, the driver,  MUST have at least one hand on the wheel and be alert.   

    Is it Supercruise though that there is a camera and sensor that records the driver's eyes and facial mannerisms to determine driver awareness?    If Tesla's Autopilot feature does not do that, then maybe it should.  But I do know the (Tesla ) car beeps at you if there is a prolonged time lapse when there is no hand on the steering wheel. 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
