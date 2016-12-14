  • Sign in to follow this  
    Chevrolet Does A Dark Teaser for 2018 Traverse

    By William Maley

      • Under a cloak of darkness, Chevrolet teases the next Traverse

    Chevrolet has released a teaser for the next-generation Traverse that will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show. Judging from the teaser, it appears the Traverse will share front and rear end styling of the new Equinox. Chevrolet says in a press release the Traverse will boast "the segment’s best third-row legroom and maximum cargo space." Other details are being kept under the cloak of darkness till its reveal at Detroit. But we wouldn't be surprised if there is an updated 3.6L V6 under the hood.

    Source: Chevrolet 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    ALL-NEW 2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE TO DEBUT JAN. 9

    • Bold new look expected to offer segment-best cargo space, third-row legroom

    DETROIT — Chevrolet will complete the transformation of its crossover and SUV lineup with the introduction of the next-generation Traverse on Jan. 9 at the North American International Auto Show.

    The all-new Traverse features a bold and refined design with seating for up to eight passengers. It’s expected to offer the segment’s best third-row legroom and maximum cargo space.

    Premium interior and exterior design cues and new technologies abound, including available exclusive D-Optic headlamps that provide a natural daylight effect with a seamless light quality. 

    The 2018 Traverse will be Chevrolet’s latest crossover/SUV offering, joining the 2017 Bolt EV and Trax, the 2018 Equinox revealed in September and the full-size Tahoe and Suburban.

    “Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief of Global Chevrolet. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”

    User Feedback


    daves87rs

    It's funny this comes up after I just dropped my son off at school. I passed a brand new Nox , and the rear really reminds me of the Traverse. I do like the front end though! It's kinda shaped like the Tuson though...which is not a not thing.

    I get the feeling that the new Traverse is going to look a bit like the Santa Fe, but with a chevy nose. 

    While it looks good on the Nox, I'm curious to see how it does on a larger car.....

    Cmicasa the Great

    It was my belief that the C2xx SWB would be Cadillac and GMC.. with the LWB going to Buick and Chevy. In the Buick situation it was meant to serve as a way of killing on same lot competition between the Acadia and Enclave on Lambda.. especially since GMC already had the Yukons as a big people mover. Chevy is supposed to get a tween Traverse and Nox of its own as well. 

    Frisky Dingo
    1 hour ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    It was my belief that the C2xx SWB would be Cadillac and GMC.. with the LWB going to Buick and Chevy. In the Buick situation it was meant to serve as a way of killing on same lot competition between the Acadia and Enclave on Lambda.. especially since GMC already had the Yukons as a big people mover. Chevy is supposed to get a tween Traverse and Nox of its own as well. 

     

    This. All of it.

    smk4565

    It does look as big as the current and that is the right move, and there should be a crossover in between this and Equinox in a hurry.  I think they could get a crossover in between Trax and Equinox too and get a 5 crossover line up going.  That is what people want, that is what sells.  Look at all the sedans GM makes with 150 day dealer supplies, they need to keep the crossovers coming.

    Drew Dowdell

    It was hinted to me at LA that the next Terrain would be smaller than the new Equinox.  Don't know how true that is.... but then you'd have and Even/Odd situation on sizes at GMC Buick Dealerships...

    Going up in size... - Encore/Terrain/Envision/Acadia/Enclave/Yukon/Yukon XL

    That doesn't sound like a bad situation for them. 

    smk4565

    Makes sense and that is even before you get int the crossover coupes and convertibles.  They should do a Buick Vellite cross-convertible but cheaper than a Land Rover Evoque.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Makes sense and that is even before you get int the crossover coupes and convertibles.  They should do a Buick Vellite cross-convertible but cheaper than a Land Rover Evoque.

    The sad thing is I can't tell if you're being sarcastic or serious....

