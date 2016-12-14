Chevrolet Does A Dark Teaser for 2018 Traverse

Chevrolet has released a teaser for the next-generation Traverse that will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show. Judging from the teaser, it appears the Traverse will share front and rear end styling of the new Equinox. Chevrolet says in a press release the Traverse will boast "the segment’s best third-row legroom and maximum cargo space." Other details are being kept under the cloak of darkness till its reveal at Detroit. But we wouldn't be surprised if there is an updated 3.6L V6 under the hood.

ALL-NEW 2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE TO DEBUT JAN. 9

Bold new look expected to offer segment-best cargo space, third-row legroom

DETROIT — Chevrolet will complete the transformation of its crossover and SUV lineup with the introduction of the next-generation Traverse on Jan. 9 at the North American International Auto Show.

The all-new Traverse features a bold and refined design with seating for up to eight passengers. It’s expected to offer the segment’s best third-row legroom and maximum cargo space.

Premium interior and exterior design cues and new technologies abound, including available exclusive D-Optic headlamps that provide a natural daylight effect with a seamless light quality.

The 2018 Traverse will be Chevrolet’s latest crossover/SUV offering, joining the 2017 Bolt EV and Trax, the 2018 Equinox revealed in September and the full-size Tahoe and Suburban.

“Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief of Global Chevrolet. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”