Detroit 2018: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS Becomes A Bit More 'Grand'

Mercedes-Benz has decided their largest SUV, the GLS-Class isn't fancy enough. That's why at the Detroit Auto Show next week, the German automaker will introduce the 2018 GLS Grand Edition.

Most of the changes for the Grand Edition are inside with Porcelain and Espresso Brown Nappa leather on the seats and dash, open-pore wood trim, velour floor mats, and ambient lighting. Outside, the GLS Grand Edition comes with LED headlights, 'Grand Edition' badging and different wheels - 20-inches for the GLS 450 and 21-inches for the GLS 550.

Mercedes is keeping mum on the pricing for the Grand Edition models, but said it will arrive at dealers towards the middle of this year.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

