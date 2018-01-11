Detroit 2018: 2019 Honda Insight Prototype Hopes the Third Time is the Charm

The Honda Insight has never really made any inroads when it comes to dedicated hybrid vehicles. But the Japanese automaker is hoping the mantra of 'third time is the charm' will work out with the 2019 Insight debuting next week at the Detroit Auto Show.
The Insight will slot between the Civic and Accord in Honda's lineup. Unlike previous Insights, the 2019 model is more conventional in its design. The front end has a lot of influence from the Accord with a large grille opening and narrow headlights. The side profile mimics the Civic sedan with a sloping roofline and similar glass area.
Inside, Honda is promising the Insight will have best-in-class passenger volume. An eight-inch touchscreen provides infotainment functions, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air updates, and most important, an actual volume knob! The instrument cluster will feature a 7-inch LCD that will be customizable.
Honda is keeping a lot of the information on Insight's powertrain in the dark. The automaker says the hybrid system is comprised of a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and a new two-motor hybrid system. Honda expects a combined fuel economy rating of 50 mpg.
The Honda Sensing suite of active safety features will be standard on all Insights and includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition. Honda's LaneWatch camera system will be stand on EX and above.
"The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging. The Honda Insight is anticipated to receive fuel economy ratings competitive with the best hybrids in the segment, with styling that will have universal appeal inside and out and best-in-class passenger volume," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
The 2019 Honda Insight goes on sale this summer.
Source: Honda
All-New Honda Insight Prototype Redefines Segment while Expanding Honda's Electrified Vehicle Lineup
Jan 11, 2018 - DETROIT
- All-new 2019 Honda Insight will offer universally appealing styling in a roomy five passenger sedan with fuel efficiency competitive with the best in the segment
- Powered by Honda's innovative, industry-leading two-motor hybrid powertrain Insight nameplate returns as the next phase in the Honda Electrification Initiative
The all-new Honda Insight Prototype will make its world debut on Jan. 15 at the North American International Auto Show, giving consumers a first glimpse of the latest model in Honda's growing lineup of electrified vehicles. Launching nationwide later this year, and positioned as a premium compact above Civic in the Honda passenger car lineup, Insight elevates itself above other compact hybrid models with its sleek sedan design, roomy five-passenger cabin, and refined driving performance, along with high fuel efficiency.
The Insight Prototype boasts a sleek design with a low and wide stance, highlighted by Honda's signature "flying wing" grille and bold fascia, low-profile LED headlights and taillights married to sharp and dynamic character lines and a sweeping, long coupe-like roofline.
With its long wheelbase platform, the 2019 Honda Insight will offer class-leading passenger space and a host of premium features including available perforated leather seating, an 8-inch Display Audio capacitive touchscreen and a 7-inch digital LCD driver's meter. More intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates, further enhance Insight over its compact hybrid competitors.
The Insight will deliver class-leading power while still receiving an anticipated EPA fuel economy combined rating in excess of 50 mpg, competitive with other compact hybrid offerings. Powering the model will be a version of the third generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid system, featuring a highly efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine, a powerful electric propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery pack. In most conditions, Insight operates on electric power only, drawing energy from the engine (operating as a generator) or battery pack. The hybrid batteries located under the rear seats provides for a full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats.
The 2019 Honda Insight will include Honda LaneWatch™ on EX and above and Honda Sensing™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.
The Insight will be manufactured at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant, alongside Civic and CR-V using domestic and globally sourced parts. Arriving later in 2018 as the fifth electrified vehicle launched by Honda over the past year, Insight will join the Clarity series (Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid) and the all-new 2018 Accord Hybrid, arriving at dealerships nationwide early this year.
At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Honda announced its Honda Electrification Initiative and the intention to make two-thirds of its global vehicle sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles.
