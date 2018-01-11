Detroit 2018: 2019 Honda Insight Prototype Hopes the Third Time is the Charm

The Honda Insight has never really made any inroads when it comes to dedicated hybrid vehicles. But the Japanese automaker is hoping the mantra of 'third time is the charm' will work out with the 2019 Insight debuting next week at the Detroit Auto Show.

The Insight will slot between the Civic and Accord in Honda's lineup. Unlike previous Insights, the 2019 model is more conventional in its design. The front end has a lot of influence from the Accord with a large grille opening and narrow headlights. The side profile mimics the Civic sedan with a sloping roofline and similar glass area.

Inside, Honda is promising the Insight will have best-in-class passenger volume. An eight-inch touchscreen provides infotainment functions, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air updates, and most important, an actual volume knob! The instrument cluster will feature a 7-inch LCD that will be customizable.

Honda is keeping a lot of the information on Insight's powertrain in the dark. The automaker says the hybrid system is comprised of a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and a new two-motor hybrid system. Honda expects a combined fuel economy rating of 50 mpg.

The Honda Sensing suite of active safety features will be standard on all Insights and includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition. Honda's LaneWatch camera system will be stand on EX and above.

"The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging. The Honda Insight is anticipated to receive fuel economy ratings competitive with the best hybrids in the segment, with styling that will have universal appeal inside and out and best-in-class passenger volume," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The 2019 Honda Insight goes on sale this summer.

